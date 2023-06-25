DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 16, TNPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Both the teams are pretty good and equal on paper. However, considering Dindigul’s better bowling, they are expected to edge out LKK in this match.

DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Match

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings

Date

25th June 2023

Time

3:15 PM IST

DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

This will be an afternoon match. Batting will get better so pick players accordingly.

Dindigul defended 170 in their last game and remained the only team to successfully defend their total in Dindigul this season.

Both the sides have two leg spinners which are not much amongst the big names. Rahul and Subramanyan.

Varun Chakravarthy took 3 wickets in his last outing.

Suboth Bhati can contribute with both bat and ball. He played a match-winning cameo of 13-ball 31 in the last game and also has 6 wickets in 3 games so far with the ball in this tournament.

Sujay played his first game of the season in LKK’s last game and made an unbeaten 72.

Suresh Kumar scored an impressive 75 at Salem and was the only batter after Sanjay Yadav to score a half century in Salem last year.

Kiran Akash took 5 wickets at a strike rate of 11 in Salem last year. He has not played the recent games for LKK.

Pick Akash if announced in the XI.

Pick more bowlers from the team bowling first.

Pick only top four batters from the team chasing at least in one of your XIs.

DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the SCF ground in Salem has been a balanced one. Batters can go big after being settled. This will be a day game, therefore finger spinners will always be in the game. Batting is expected to get better as the game progresses. Team winning the toss should bowl first. The first innings is expected to be around 165.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted during the match time in Salem ahead of this game.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Dindigul Dragons: Dindigul Dragons Playing XI: Shivam Singh, Vimal Khumar, Baba Indrajith (wk), Adithya Ganesh, Sarath Kumar, Rahul, Suboth Bhati, Arun, R Ashwin (c), M Mathivanan, Varun Chakravarthy

Probable Impact Player: Saravana Kumar

Lyca Kovai Kings Playing XI: J Suresh Kumar (wk), S Sujay, Sai Sudharsan, Ram Aravindh, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), M Mohammed, Kiran Akash, Manimaran Siddharth, J Subramanyan, V Yudheeswaran

Probable Impact Player: Thamarai Kannan

DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sai Sudharsan: Sai Sudharsan will be undoubtedly the best captaincy choice ahead of this match. He is currently the best batter in the tournament so far. He is sitting at the top of the highest run scorers' chart with 247 runs in four innings, including three half centuries.

Shahrukh Khan: Shahrukh Khan’s all-round abilities makes him a must pick for captaincy ahead of this game. Yes, he is yet to play a big innings with the bat due to lack of opportunities but he has been taking wickets with his off spin regularly. He has been taking a wicket every 8.5 deliveries this season. Overall, he is second joint highest wicket taker with 7 wickets in 4 games.

Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy will be another safe captaincy choice ahead of this match. The star-spinner is currently the highest wicket taker in the tournament with eight wickets at a mindblowing strike rate of 9.

DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

J Subramanyan: Subramanyan has been hardly picked by any team as of writing this. Being a leg spinner, Subramanyan will always be a threat to batters in this format. It is advisable to keep him as one of your differential picks for this match.

Adithya Ganesh: Adithya Ganesh made a match winning contribution with the bat in Dindigul’s last win. There is a good chance he will have to step up once again in this lineup. He is selected by only 23% of the teams as of now, making him one of the best differential picks available.

DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Atheeq Ur Rahman: Atheeq Ur Rahman has not played a match despite batting at the top of the order for LKK. It is advisable to avoid picking him in your XI for this match.

DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DD bat first

Complete team with three of Subramanyan, Yudheeswaran, Mohammed, Suresh

If LKK bat first

Complete team with three of Sujay, Ganesh, Shivam, Mukilesh

DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DD bat first

Complete team with three of Ashwin, Siddharth, Mohammed, Yudheeshwaran

If LKK bat first

Complete team with three of Indrajith, Sujay, Rahul, Mathivanan

DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction:

Both the teams are pretty good and equal on paper. However, considering Dindigul’s better bowling, they are expected to edge out LKK in this match.