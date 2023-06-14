DD vs RTW Dream11 Prediction Today, TNPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023, Match 4

DD vs RTW Dream11 Prediction: Both the teams are looking even on paper. However, considering the kind of spin attack Dindigul has, they should have an edge over Trichy going into this match.

DD vs RTW Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Match

Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy

Date

14 June 2023

Time

7:15 PM IST

DD vs RTW Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

This will be the second game of the day on the same surface.

Off spinners and fast bowlers have been most successful on this surface this season so far.

K Easwaran took 7 wickets in 3 matches he played at this venue last year.

R Silambarasan took a 4-wicket haul in the only match he played here last season.

Team batting second has a 100% record so far.

Batting has been easier at the top of the order for the team batting first.

Pick more bowlers from the team bowling second.

Pick top four batters from the team batting first from at least one team.

DD vs RTW Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

This will be the second game of the day on this surface for this match. Seamers will get the initial movements under the lights with spinners controlling the game in the middle. Batters can play long once they are settled. The first innings total is expected to be around 175. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day in Coimbatore. However, there is no chance of rain during the match time.

Team News

There are no major updates reported from both sides.

DD vs RTW Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Dindigul Dragons Playing XI: Vimal Khumar, Baba Indrajith, Subodh Kumar Bhati, Shivam Singh, Boopathi Kumar, Adithya Ganesh, S Arun, R Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Saravana Kumar, M Mathivanan, G Kishoor

Possible Impact Player: Hemanth Kumar

Ba11sy Trichy Playing XI: Ganga Sridhar Raju, Jafar Jamaal/Akshay Srinivasan, K Mani Bharathi, Daryl Ferrario, Ravi Rajkumar, KM Sathish, Antony Dhas, T Natarajan, Athisayaraj Davidson, R Alexander, R Silambarasan

Possible Impact Player: K Easwaran

DD vs RTW Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ashwin was in great wicket taking form in the initial phase of the recently concluded IPL. Despite him being unable to carry the same form till the end of the tournament, he will definitely start this match as one of the top picks, especially after seeing the first few games on this surface.

Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy is coming on the back of a huge IPL season as the right arm spinner took 20 wickets, his best so far in any IPL campaign. There is no doubt he will start this match as one of the top captaincy picks due to current wicket taking form.

R Silambarasan: Silambarasan will be top captaincy pick for this game. He is a genuine wicket taker which can earn you points in bunches. He took 10 wickets in 6 games last year at a strike rate of 14.40 for Madurai Panthers.

DD vs RTW Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

K Easwaran: K Easwaran will be a brilliant differential pick in this game. He was one of the silent performers in the last edition of the TNPL. He took 9 wickets at a strike rate of 14.66.

Vimal Khumar: Vimal Khumar is one of the best young talents going around. He has been selected hardly by any teams as of writing this, making him another great differential pick to have.

DD vs RTW Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Akshay Srinivasan: The top order batter is one of the most selected players as of writing this. However, he had a very poor TNPL 2022 and looking at the kind of bowling Dindigul possesses, it is advisable to keep him out of your XI for this match.

DD vs RTW Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DD bat first

Complete team with three of S Arun, P Saravana, Ferrario, Kishoor

If RTW bat first

Complete team with three of Alexander, Davidson, K Easwaran, Antony Dhas

DD vs RTW Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DD bat first

Complete team with three of Ashwin, Vimal Khumar, Bhati, Dhas

If RTW bat first

Complete team with three of Sridhar Raju, Natarajan, Davidson, Kishoor

DD vs RTW Dream11 Prediction:

Both the teams are looking even on paper. However, considering the kind of spin attack Dindigul has, they should have an edge over Trichy going into this match.