DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 26, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Match

Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans

Date

3rd July 2023

Time

7:15 PM IST

DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

This will be the fifth game of the season at this venue.

The wicket has shown contrasting behaviors but batting against the new ball will be always challenging.

Both Salem and Dindigul have won their last games at the venue last weekend.

Salem got bowled out for 155 and defended the score.

Dindigul on the other hand chased down 160 with 3 balls remaining.

Both Dindigul openers Vimal and Shivam scored half centuries in the last match at Tirunelveli.

Suboth Bhati and Sunny Sandhu are two all-rounders to watch out for.

Sachin Rathi took 3 wickets in the last match.

Salem Spartans have the highest dismissals in this tournament so far.

Pick more bowlers from Dindigul in at least one of your XIs.

Both Dindigul and Salem have 10 dismissals against left arm spinners this season.

Additionally, nobody has more dismissals against right arm off spinners than Salem this season. They have 10 dismissals and have been scoring at an average of 14 against them.

DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the India Cements Company Ground in Tirunelveli is a balanced one. It was not easy to bat on initially in the first couple of games but has got better with time. The first innings total is expected to be around 160. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted during the match time in Tirunelveli ahead of this game.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Dindigul Dragons Playing XI: Vimal Khumar, Shivam Singh, Adithya Ganesh, Suboth Bhati, Baba Indrajith (c&wk), Boopathi Kumar, C Sarath Kumar, P Saravana Kumar, M Mathivanan, Varun Chakravarthy, G Kishoor

Probable Impact Player: Aushik Srinivas

Salem Spartans Playing XI: S Aravind, Kaushik Gandhi, R Kavin (wk), Sunny Sandhu. Mokit Hariharan, S Abishiek, Adnan Khan, Abhishek Tanwar (c), Jaganath Sinivas, Akash Sumra, Sachin Rathi

Probable Impact Player: Selva Kumaran

DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sunny Sandhu: Sunny Sandhu will be a safe captaincy choice ahead of this game. His all-round abilities make him different from the crowd. He is coming on the back of a brilliant 61 with the bat against ITT. In addition, he is the highest wicket-taker for Salem this season so far with 8 wickets in 6 matches.

Shivam Singh: Shivam Singh is a must captaincy choice in this match. The Dindigul opener has found his form at the right time and is coming on the back of three consecutive half centuries. He is currently Dindigul’s highest run scorer with 262 runs in 6 matches at an average of over 52.

Saravana Kumar: Saravana Kumar is Dindigul’s highest wicket taker this season so far. He has 10 wickets in 6 games at a brilliant strike rate of 12.3. It is advisable to keep him as one of the captaincy choices for this match.

DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Vimal Khumar: The Dindigul opener Vimal Khumar scored his first fifty of the season in the last game. He is selected by only 18% of the teams as of now, making him a great differential pick for this match.

Selva Kumaran: Selva played his first match of the season in the last game and he announced his arrival in style taking 3 wickets with the ball. He will be worth taking risk in this match as well,especially him being selected by only 8% of the teams as of writing this.

DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Adnan Khan: Adnan Khan is selected by 33% of the teams as of writing this. However, he bats way down the order and therefore will not get much time to make any impact. It is advisable to avoid picking him in this match.

DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DD bat first

Complete team with three of Ganesh, Selva, Hariharan, Rathi

If SS bat first

Complete team with three of Vimal, Ganesh, Rathi, Mathivanan

DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DD bat first

Complete team with three of Gandhi, Mathivanan, Hariharan, Vaishna

If SS bat first

Complete team with three of Sumra, Bhati, Rathi, Indrajith

DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction

Considering the current form and overall team on paper Dindigul Dragons are expected to win this match.