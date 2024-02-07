DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 24 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Durdanto Dhaka has won only one match so far and will look to stay alive in the tournament. Expect them to win the contest.

DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Durdanto Dhaka vs Sylhet Strikers

Date

7 February 2024

Time

6:00 PM IST

DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Mohammad Naim is the top-runs scorer for Durdanto Dhaka with 156 runs in 6 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 26.00 and SR of 125.81. He also has a fifty.

Alex Ross also scored 105 runs in 5 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 21.00 and SR of 123.53

Shoriful Islam has been the top bowler for Durdanto Dhaka and has taken 10 wickets in 6 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 8.44

Arafat Sunny has taken 6 wickets at an economy rate of 7.25

Zakir Hasan is the top-run scorer for Sylhet Strikers with 193 runs in 7 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 32.17 and SR of 129.53. He also has a fifty.

Mohammad Mithun has scored 106 runs in 6 innings at an Avg. of 17.67 and SR of 113.98. He also has a fifty.

Richard Ngarava has been the top bowler for Sylhet Strikers and has taken 10 wickets in 6 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 8.51

Samit Patel has taken 5 wickets at an economy rate of 5.05

DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The DD vs SYL pitch report at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is expected to offer a balanced contest. However, the evening game will also offer a fast outfield and dew is expected to come into play.

Weather Report

DD vs SYL weather report​​ indicates a maximum temperature of 22.0°C, ensuring clear skies and ruling out any possibility of rain.

DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Durdanto Dhaka: Saim Ayub, Naim Sheikh, Alex Ross, Sabbir Hossain, Gulbadin Naib, Irfan Sukkur (WK), Chaturanga de Silva, Mosaddek Hossain (C), Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamsur Rahman, Harry Tector, Samit Patel, Zakir Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (C & WK), Ryan Burl, Ariful Haque, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Nayeem Hasan, Richard Ngarava.

DD vs SYL Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The DD vs SYL live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Naim Sheikh: Naim Shaikh is an explosive opener and will bat in the powerplay. His ability to accelerate the run-rate makes him a popular choice.

Zakir Hasan: Zakir Hasan emerged as a standout performer. He is a top-order batter and his solid technique and composure under pressure make him a reliable captaincy choice.

Harry Tector: Harry Tector can be a brute force with the bat in the middle overs and has already shown glimpses of his skillset in the BPL.

DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Irfan Sukkur: Irfan Sukkur can contribute with significant runs and can score big in good batting conditions. He has a selection % of less than 17 currently.

Rejaur Rahman Raja: Rejaur Rahman Raja will bowl in the powerplay and middle overs and can be crucial in breaking partnerships. He can also contribute with the bat lower down the order.

DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Shamsur Rahman​​​​​​: Shamsur Rahman may not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Irfan Sukkur, Sabbir Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain and Rejaur Rahman Raja

If SYL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mohammad Mithun, Ryan Burl, Chaturanga de Silva and Arafat Sunny

DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Saim Ayub, Alex Ross, Ariful Haque and Nayeem Hasan

If SYL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Najmul Hossain Shanto, Harry Tector, Gulbadin Naib and Taskin Ahmed

DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

Durdanto Dhaka has won only one match so far and will look to stay alive in the tournament. Expect them to win the contest.

