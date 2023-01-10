DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 8, BPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Bangladesh Premier League

DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the BPL 2023 match between Dhaka Dominators and Sylhet Strikers.

DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Match Preview

Dhaka Dominators had a brilliant first match with the ball, while hoping to give a better effort from the bat. They have a decent batting lineup with the likes of Ahmed Shehzad, Soumya Sarkar and Usman Ghani. Al-Amin was the star with the ball in their first game, who took a brilliant four-wicket haul. They will be hoping to win this match against an inform Sylhet Strikers and make it two wins in a row.

On the other side, Sylhet Strikers now have won three matches in a row. They are a team with in-form players in every department. Towhid Hridouy, Shanto, Zakir Hasan have been their star batters, with Mohammad Amir, young Rejaur and Mortaza handling the bowling. Mushfiqur Rahim and his men are currently placed at the top of the table and will be keen to carry on their winning momentum.

DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Match: Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 8

Date: 10th January 2023

Time: 6:00 PM IST

DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch during the evening games at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur has been better for the batters. The top order players have often found runs from their bat and the average first innings score is around 175. Team winning the toss will bowl first as the pitch gets better to bat on as the game progresses.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Mirpur looks brilliant throughout the day. This will be an evening game and there is no rain predicted during the time of this match.

Team News

No injuries and unavailability updates are reported from any teams.

DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Dhaka Dominators Playing XI: Dilshan Munaweera, Ahmed Shehzad, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Nasir Hossain (c), Usman Ghani, Ariful Haque, Muktar Ali, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain.

Sylhet Strikers Playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Haris. Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (c)(wk), Thisara Perera, Akbar Ali, Mashrafe Mortaza, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Rejaur Rahman Raja.

DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

Both Dhaka Dominators and Sylhet Strikers have been in winning form. However, Sylhet Strikers are looking more balanced and are expected to win this match as well.

DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Towhid Hridoy: Towhid Hridoy has taken the BPL on fire. He will be a top captaincy pick for this game. The Strikers’ number 3 has two half centuries in his last two innings in the tournament. Overall, he is currently the second highest run scorer with 111 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 156.33.

Najmul Hossain Shanto: Shanto has been one of the best batters in the tournament so far. The Strikers’ opener scored 110 runs in 3 innings, including a 48 off 40 in the last evening game he played. In addition, Shanto scored a brilliant century last time he played against a Dhaka based franchise in this tournament. He will be a top captaincy choice going forward in this match.

Nasir Hossain: Nasir Hossain gave a match winning performance, both with the bat and ball. He scored 36 with the bat to take his home in a low scoring first game after taking two wickets with the ball. His all-round abilities makes him one of the top captaincy choices for this match.

DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Arafat Sunny: Arafat Sunny will be a top differential pick for this match. Not many teams are featuring him ahead of this match. His off spin might prove to be a game changer in these conditions. He had a figure of 2 for 24 in four overs in his first game of the season.

Rejaur Rahman Raja: Rejaur Rahman Raja had a poor last game against the Victorians. He will be a good differential pick for this match as only 20% of the teams have kept him at the time of writing. In addition, he is playing an enforcer role for the Sylhet Strikers and has been bowling well in the death.

DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Akbar Ali: Akbar Ali bats way down the order in this inform batting lineup of the Sylhet Strikers. In addition, he does not bowl either, so it is advisable to avoid him from picking in your XIs.

DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team