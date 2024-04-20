DEL vs HYD Prediction, Match 35, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

DEL vs HYD Match Prediction: Both teams have power-packed batting lineups and we could see a six-fest here at Delhi. The team which will bowl smartly on this ground will stand the best chance to be successful. The Capitals are getting better with each game and will be difficult to stop here. Playing on their home ground, Delhi Capitals will be favourites and are likely to win.

DEL vs HYD Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Date: 20th April, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DEL vs HYD Match Preview

Delhi Capitals played its best cricket of IPL 2024 in their previous match at Ahmedabad when they thrashed Gujarat Titans with 67 balls to spare. They have a solid batting order with David Warner and Prithvi Shaw at the top. Fraser-McGurk is looking in good form and has provided that impetus to this DC batting lineup. With Rishabh Pant, Shai Hope and Tristan Stubbs all in good formm, they have a daunting batting order. The bowling lineup did a commendable job against Gujarat and they will be high on confidence coming into this game. Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav are looking dangerous with their wicket-taking abilities.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are on a rampage. They have won three games in a row and look like a dangerous team going into the second-half of the tournament. Their batting order is probably the most dangerous in the tournament and they rely heavily on their in-form batters. Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and the other batters in the team, all are in great form. SRH amassed 287 runs in their previous match, which is an IPL record as well. The bowling looks decent as well with skipper Pat Cummins leading from the front. Although, the form of other bowlers in the team hasn't been great.

Probable DEL vs HYD Playing XI

DEL probable Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw David Warner Jake Fraser-McGurk Rishabh Pant (C) (wk) Shai Hope Tristan Stubbs Abishek Porel Axar Patel Kuldeep Yadav Mukesh Kumar Ishant Sharma

David Warner is expected to be fit and is likely to replace Sumit Kumar as Delhi played just three overseas players in the previous match. Delhi Capitals are likely to bring in Khaleel Ahmed as the impact player when they are bowling.

HYD probable Playing XI

Travis Head Abhishek Sharma Aiden Markram Nitish Kumar Reddy Heinrich Klaasen (wk) Abdul Samad Shahbaz Ahmed Pat Cummins (C) Bhuvneshwar Kumar Mayank Markande Jaydev Unadkat

Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to bring int T Natarajan as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at.Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. It is expected to be excellent for batting with short boundaries as well. Expect a high scoring game with plenty of sixes as well.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 35 degrees for the match.

Top Players for DEL vs HYD Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

David Warner - David Warner missed the last game but is expected to be back for this one. He is one of the most consistent batters in IPL. He is also the most successful overseas batter in the league. Warner has scored 166 runs at an average of 27.66 and will be eager to improve his numbers this season.

Travis Head - The Sunrisers opener has been in blazing form this season. He likes to attack from ball one and this pitch will suit his style of batting. He is coming on the back of a 39-ball century in the previous game. In IPL 2024, Head has scored 235 runs at an average of 47 and a strike rate of 199.15.

Aiden Markram - Markram has been in fantastic form this season but his contributions have been overshadowed by the brilliance of other SRH batters. Markram has scored 159 runs this season at an average of 39.75 and a strike rate of 138.26. He also scored a brilliant century on this ground in the World Cup 2023.

Top Captaincy picks

Rishabh Pant - Pant has gained back his touch and looks in ominous form. He will fancy scoring runs on his home ground. The left-hander has scored 210 runs this season at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 156.71 so far. He is also in a good form as a wicketkeeper as well that makes him a top captaincy pick.

Heinrich Klaasen - The wicketkeeper-batter is one of the most dangerous batters in this IPL. He can change a game with his exceptional power-hitting. Klaasen is in superb form right now and has scored 253 runs at an average of 63.25 and a strike rate of 199.21.

Players to avoid

Abishek Porel - The taleted left-handed batter has got limited opportunities to make an impact this season. With Delhi having a powerful batting lineup, he is likely to bat in the lower order. He might not face many balls and can be avoided for this game.

Shahbaz Ahmed - Shahbaz is slotted to bat at No. 7 or lower and does not get many opportunities to bat given a strong Sunrisers batting lineup. He hasn't been in good bowling form and went for 18 runs in the only over he bowled in the last game. He can be avoided for this game.

DEL vs HYD Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

DEL vs HYD Match Prediction

