DEL vs MUM Prediction, Match 43, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

DEL vs MUM Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Date: 27th April, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DEL vs MUM Match Preview

Delhi Capitals have won three out of their last four matches they have played. With David Warner dropped after his slump in form, the onus is on youngsters like Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Abishek Porel to contribute runs. Rishabh Pant has been in fantastic form this season and will look to continue his good run, especially on this ground. They have an able finisher in Tristan Stubbs, who is in brilliant hitting form. The bowling, though, will worry the Capitals as their fast bowlers have been leaking runs consistently. Anrich Nortje hasn't been at his best so far. The experienced spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel will be expected to deliver against a powerful batting line-up.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have had a topsy-turvy season so far. With three wins from eight matches, they are eighth at the points table. Rohit Sharma has been in excellent form at the top while Suryakumar Yadav will be a big threat in these conditions. They have a solid middle order with Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Tim David. But skipper Hardik's form will be a huge concern for them, as well as for the Indian team. MI's bowling looks thin at the moment and it has been their weak point throughout the season. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, the rest of the bowlers have lacked penetration. On a good batting surface against Delhi, they will be tested by Rishabh Pant & Co.

Probable DEL vs MUM Playing XI

DEL probable Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Jake Fraser-McGurk Axar Patel Rishabh Pant (C) (wk) Shai Hope Tristan Stubbs Abishek Porel Kuldeep Yadav Anrich Nortje Mukesh Kumar Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi Capitals are likely to bring in Rasikh Salam as the impact player when they are bowling.

MUM probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Ishan Kishan (wk) Suryakumar Yadav Tilak Varma Hardik Pandya (C) Tim David Nehal Wadhera Romario Shepherd Gerald Coetzee Piyush Chawla Jasprit Bumrah

Ramario Shepherd had a terrific match against Delhi in the first leg at Mumbai. He could be back in place of Mohammad Nabi. Mumbai Indians are likely to bring in Nuwan Thushara as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The pitch is likely to be excellent for batting and with two teams with powerful batting line-ups, it will be a high-scoring game.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 40 degrees during the day. Since it is a day-game, the fitness of players will be tested.

Top Players for DEL vs MUM Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Rishabh Pant - Pant has been in excellent form, whether it's batting or wicketkeeping. He is coming on the back of a magnificent 88* off 43 balls in the last game. The left-hander has scored 342 runs in 9 matches at an average of 48.85 and a strike rate of 161.32 so far. Currently, he is the third-highest run-getter of the season.

Rohit Sharma - Rohit Sharma has been in scintillating form as well. He has been giving quick starts to Mumbai at the top of the order. Rohit has the ability to get big hundreds. He has scored 303 runs at an average of 43.28 and a strike rate of 162.90 so far.

Jasprit Bumrah - Bumrah has been Mumbai's only shining light in the bowling department. He has been exceptional this season and has provided his taem with vital breakthroughs during various stages of the game. Bumrah has picked up 13 wickets in 8 matches os far and holds the Purple cap currently.

Top Captaincy picks

Jake Fraser-McGurk - The youngster has been in scintillating form in his debut IPL season. Fraser-McGurk likes to play with freedom and hits the ball cleanly. He has scored 163 runs in 4 matches so far where he averages 40.75 and has an amazing strike rate of 211.68.

Suryakumar Yadav - Suryakumar Yadav failed to get a big score in the last game against Rajasthan Royals and will be eager to get runs here. The pitch and ground dimensions will suit his type of batting and he can get a huge score here. He has scored 140 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 166.66.

Players to avoid

Abishek Porel - The youngster did not get to bat in the last game. With enough batting options available for Delhi, he might not get many balls to face. He is not likely to fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

Piyush Chawla - The pitch at Delhi is not likely to favour spinners. Chawla might not find enough purchase out of it and is unlikely to get wickets. He can be avoided for this game as he might not fetch many points.

DEL vs MUM Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

DEL vs MUM Match Prediction

Delhi Capitals will be high on confidence after their narrow victory in the last game while Mumbai Indians will be eager to get back to winning ways after a thrashing received from Rajasthan Royals. MI won the first leg between these two teams. Mumbai Indians look like a strong team and are the favourites to win this game against the home side.

