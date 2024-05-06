DEL vs RAJ Prediction, Match 56, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

DEL vs RAJ Match Prediction: Delhi Capitals will try to give it their all in the remaining few games and give themselves the best chance to qualify for the playoffs. But it won't be easy against Rajasthan Royals, who have consistently played good cricket throughout IPL 2024. Rajasthan Royals will start this match as favourites.

DEL vs RAJ Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Date: 7th May, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DEL vs RAJ Match Preview

Delhi Capitals are sixth in the points table with five wins and six defeats so far. The Capitals have had a topsy-turvy season so far. Injuries to certain players have affected their squad composition as well. DC have a young batting line-up who like batting with an aggressive intent. Jake Fraser-McGurk has been hitting sixes for fun while Abishek Porel has been scoring runs conistently. Skipper Rishabh Pant is looking dangerous with the bat and has an excellent record on this ground. On the bowling front though, Delhi look slightly thin on paper. Lizaad Williams has been expensive but Rasikh Salam has been impressive at times. The onus will be on the experienced spin bowling duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav to deliver.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have ticked most boxes this season. They have a strong batting order with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler at the top. Both Jaiswal and Samson have hit centuries this season. Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag have been in superb form as well. RR have the experience of Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell and the talent of Dhruv Jurel as well in the lower order. Rajasthan have an in-form bowling attack with Trent Boult leading from the front with the new ball. Sandeep Sharma has been a revelation this season while Avesh Khan will be expected to deliver at the death. On a flat batting wicket, the experience of Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin will be important as well.

Probable DEL vs RAJ Playing XI

DEL probable Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Jake Fraser-McGurk Abishek Porel Rishabh Pant (C) (wk) Tristan Stubbs Axar Patel Kumar Kushagra Kuldeep Yadav Mukesh Kumar Lizaad Williams Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi Capitals are likely to bring in Rasikh Salam as the impact player when they are bowling.

RAJ probable Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Jos Buttler Sanju Samson (C) (wk) Riyan Parag Dhruv Jurel Shimron Hetmyer Rovman Powell Ravichandran Ashwin Trent Boult Avesh Khan Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals are likely to bring in Yuzvendra Chahal as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The pitch will be good for batting and the boundaries are short. Expect another high-scoring encounter..

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chances of rain. The temperature will be around 35 degrees for the match.

Top Players for DEL vs RAJ Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Rishabh Pant - Rishabh Pant has been in excellent form throughout the IPL. The left-hander has an even better record in Delhi. In IPL 2024, he has scored 398 runs in 11 matches so far at an average of 44.22 and a strike rate of 158.56.

Riyan Parag - Parag is having the time of his life in IPL 2024. He scored a brilliant 77 in the last game but could not take his side home. He will be eager to continue his good performances. Parag has scored 409 runs in 10 matches at an average of 58.42 and a strike rate of 159.14.

Yuzvendra Chahal - The legspinner has been in good wicket-taking form this season. Chahal's experience and the ability to pick up wickets makes him a top pick in the fantasy team for this game. He has picked up 13 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 28.30.

Top Captaincy picks

Jake Fraser-McGurk - Fraser-McGurk has emerged as one of the most dangerous opening batters of this IPL. The youngster will relish good batting wickets in Delhi. He has scored 259 runs in 6 matches at an average of 43.16 and a strike rate of 233.33.

Jos Buttler - Buttler has got some big scores this season. He has already smashed two centuries so far. He has scored 319 runs in 9 matches so far at an average of 45.57 and a strike rate of 149.76. He can get a big one on this flat track and will be a top captaincy pick for this game.

Players to avoid

Kumar Kushagra - Kushagra is slotted in to bat lower down the order. He is unlikely to face many balls and might not make much of an impact. He can be avoided for this game.

Ravichandran Ashwin - Ashwin is having a disappointing IPL so far with just 2 wickets from 9 matches so far. He has mostly bowled defensively so far. With Rovman Powell in the playing XI, he is unlikely to bat as well. He can be avoided for this match.

DEL vs RAJ Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Also read: How Sreesanth's lie altered Sanju Samson's career completely

DEL vs RAJ Match Prediction

Delhi Capitals will try to give it their all in the remaining few games and give themselves the best chance to qualify for the playoffs. But it won't be easy against Rajasthan Royals, who have consistently played good cricket throughout IPL 2024. Rajasthan Royals will start this match as favourites.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.