DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 14, WPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Women's Premier League 2023

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the WPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants.

Delhi Capitals Women will take on Gujarat Giants Women in Match 14 of the ongoing Women's Premier League 2023.

Delhi Capitals Women are coming on the back of a last over win over RCB. They are currently placed second in the points table with four wins in five games. Meg Lanning and team won a one-sided affair against Gujarat Giants earlier in the tournament. They will be hoping to continue their winning streak and make it two in a row against them.

On the other side, Gujarat Giants have had a horrible first half of the tournament, winning only one of the five games so far. They suffered a humiliating defeat in their last meeting against Delhi. They will be looking to make things equal with a win and keep their knockouts hopes alive.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: Women's Premier League 2023

Match: Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women, Match 14

Date: 16th March 2023

Time: 7:30 PM IST

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch has been a balanced one for both batters and bowlers. It was on the batters side in the earlier games but with the tournament's progression the pitch is getting slower and the spinners are coming into the game. Seamers to find initial movements and batters can score big after settling down. The first innings score is expected to be around 150. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Mumbai is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during this match time.

Team News

No injury and availability news reported from both sides.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Women Playing XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris

Gujarat Giants Women Playing XI: Sophia Dunkley, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Considering the current form and the teams on paper, Delhi Capitals Women is expected to win this match against Gujarat Giants Women.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Meg Lanning: Meg Lanning is currently the highest run scorer in the Women's Premier League. In five games she has 221 runs, including two half centuries. She will be a great captaincy choice for this match.

Shafali Verma: Shafali Verma scored an unbeaten 76 off 28 in her last outing against Gujarat. She will be another great captaincy choice for this match at the top of the order. In addition, she is also Delhi's second highest run scorer with 179 runs at an average of almost 45.

Harleen Deol: Harleen Deol is the safe captaincy choice from Gujarat Giants. She is their best batter of the tournament. In five games, Deol has 155 runs at an average of above 30, including two half centuries.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mansi Joshi: Mansi Joshi will be a great differential pick for this match. Her wicket taking abilities in need can make a lot of difference in your points tally. In addition, she is selected by only 8 % of the teams as of writing this.

Sneh Rana: Sneh Rana will be another top differential pick. She is selected by less than 30% of the teams as of writing. She bowled a very good spell in Gujarat's last game and also adds valuable runs down the order.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sabbhineni Meghana: Sabbhineni Meghana continued to disappoint for Gujarat at the top of the order. She has only scored 50 from a total of five games so far. It is advisable to skip her in your XI for this match.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team