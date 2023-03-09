DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, WPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Women's Premier League

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the WPL 2023 match between Delhi capitals and Mumbai Indians.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Preview

It's the battle between the table toppers as Mumbai Indians Women will square off against Delhi Capitals Women in Match 7 of the Women's Premier League 2023.

Delhi Capitals have won each of their first two matches and are placed second in the points table with four points. Meg Lanning has been the star with the bat in both the games, while everyone contributes with the ball. Lanning will be hoping her side can continue the momentum and make it three wins in a row.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians Women too have won their first two games and is looking like a team to beat at the moment. Harmanpreet Kaur and team have been clinical with both bat and ball. They will be hoping to continue the same form when in this match against a strong Delhi Capitals and sustain their top spot in the points table with third win in a row.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: Women's Premier League 2023

Match: Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, Match 7

Date: 9th March 2023

Time: 7:30 PM IST

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the DY Patil Stadium has shown contrasting behaviors throughout the tournament so far. The conditions get harder for the team batting second as two of the three matches have been won by the team batting first. Therefore, the team winning the toss should be batting first. The first innings total is expected to be around 180.

Weather Report

The weather in Navi Mumbai is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during this match time.

Team News

No injury and availability news reported from both sides.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Women Playing XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, and Tara Norris.

Mumbai Indians Women Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Humaira Kazi, Amelia Kerr, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Izzy Wong, and Pooja Vastrakar.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams have been unbeaten in the tournament so far. However, considering the team on paper Mumbai Indians Women is expected to win this match against Delhi Capitals Women.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Meg Lanning: Meg Lanning is currently the highest run scorer of the tournament. She has 142 runs in two games, including two half centuries. She will be a great captaincy choice for this match.

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews all-round abilities makes her one of the best captaincy choices for this match. She opens both batting and bowling for the Mumbai Indians. She played an incredible unbeaten 77 in her last outing and took three wickets with the ball as well.

Nat Sciver: Nat Sciver is another great captaincy choice ahead of this match. Sciver have three wickets in the tournament so far, including a match winning unbeaten 55 with the bat in the last game.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Issy Wong: Issy Wong is selected only by 9% of the teams as of writing this. On her day, the English pacer can make a huge difference in your points tally. It is advisable to keep her as one of your best differential picks for this game.

Jemimah Rodrigues: Jemimah Rodrigues will be a great differential pick for this game. She has looked in great touch with her start but due to lack of game time has not been able to play a big innings.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Shafali Verma: Shafali Verma has been one of the first names for various teams. However, considering the star openers' record in DY Patil, it is advisable to avoid picking her in the XI for this match.

