DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2023 Final Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Preview

Delhi Capitals Women will square off against Mumbai Indians Women in the Final of the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals finished the League stage at the top of the table and qualified directly to the WPL Final. They have been clinical throughout the tournament in all the departments. Meg Lanning will be hoping her side will take it as just another game and continue their good momentum to lift the title. They met Mumbai Indians twice at the league stage, winning their second fixture against them quite comprehensively.

On the other side, Mumbai Indians Women also finished with six wins out of eight matches in the league stage but fell behind to Delhi Capitals in NRR. As a result, they could not qualify directly to the Final and had to play the Eliminator match, where they beat UP Warriorz comprehensively to get a berth in the inaugural final. They have been equally good in all departments, in fact a bit better with the ball. Harmanpreet Kaur and co will be hoping to continue their winning streak and end up winning the inaugural edition.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: Women's Premier League 2023

Match: Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, Final

Date: 26th March 2023

Time: 7:30 PM IST

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium has been a balanced one throughout the WPL. The wicket does not change much throughout the 40 overs. Seamers do get help from the surface initially with spinners taking control in the middle overs. However, it will still remain a good wicket to bat on, with the first innings total to be expected around 180. Team winning the toss should be bowling first.

Weather Report

The weather in Mumbai is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during this match time.

Team News

No injury and availability news reported from both sides.

Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians in the WPL Final today ! 🤩#wpl2023 pic.twitter.com/SJcDWrlalO — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) March 26, 2023

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, and Saika Ishaque

Delhi Capitals Women Playing XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction

Both the sides are looking even, considering the team on paper and past results. However, Mumbai Indians should start as favorites in this match against Delhi Capitals considering their current form.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Nat Sciver: Nat Sciver is coming on the back of a brilliant innings against UP Warriorz in the Eliminator match. She scored an unbeaten 72 off 38 and also took a wicket with the ball. She will be a brilliant captaincy choice for this match, considering her all-round abilities. In addition she is currently the third highest run scorer of the WPL, with 272 runs at an average of 54.40 in nine games.

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews will be another great captaincy choice ahead of this match. The star all-rounder has been one of the best performers for MI this season. She has 258 runs at an average of above 32 in nine games. In addition,13 wickets with the ball, out of which 7 came at Brabourne Stadium in just three matches.

Meg Lanning: The Delhi Capitals’ skipper is currently the top run scorer in the WPL. In eight games, Lanning has 310 runs at an average of above 51, including two half centuries. Her batting average is 75 against Mumbai in two games during the league stage, including an unbeaten innings in the last meeting. It is advisable to have her as one of the captaincy choices for the Final.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jemimah Rodrigues: Jemimah Rodrigues is selected only by 20% of the teams as of writing this. Considering her past records in knockout games, it is advisable to keep her in your XI as a differential pick. MI bowling unit has been top notch and there is a high chance of Delhi needing Rodrigues to do some rescue work in the middle.

Shikha Pandey: Shikha Pandey has had a terrific second half of the tournament. She will be a top differential pick for this game. The ace pacer has been selected by less than half of the teams as of writing, making her one of the players who can make a huge difference to your points tally in this match.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Issy Wong: Issy Wong is currently coming on the back of a match winning performance, taking a hat-trick against UP Warriorz in the Eliminator match. However, she has not taken a single wicket at Brabourne Stadium and all of her 11 wickets came while playing in Navi Mumbai. Considering that, it is advisable to avoid picking her in the XI for this match.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team