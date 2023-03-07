DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, WPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Women's Premier League

DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the WPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz.

DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Preview

Both the teams won their respective first matches of WPL. They will be looking to carry on the momentum to make it two in two.

Delhi Capitals Women had a dominating day with the bat, racking up a massive total on the board. The bowlers did the job in the second innings, with Tara Norris being the pick of their bowlers. Meg Lanning lead the side exquisitely and will be hoping her side to sustain the good start.d

UP Warriorz, on the other hand, just got over the line in the last game, thanks to some ruthless batting by Grace Harris down the order. The top order comprising, Alyssa Healy and Shweta Sehrawat will be hoping to come good in this match. While the bowling looks just fine but might carry some scars after conceding almost 170 against a bruised Gujarat. Overall, a close contest awaits infront of us.

DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: Women's Premier League 2023

Match: Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women, Match 5

Date: 7th March 2023

Time: 7:30 PM IST

DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the DY Patil Stadium is a balanced one. Seamers get early assistance from the conditions with the new ball, while spinners keep it tight in the middle overs. Batters still can go for long innings once they are settled. The first innings total is expected to be around 175. The team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Mumbai is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during this match time.

Team News

No injury and availability news reported from both sides.

DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Women Playing XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

UP Warriorz Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Sheikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Looking at the team on paper and current form Delhi Capitals Women is expected to win this match against UP Warriorz Women.

DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Marizanne Kapp: Marizanne Kapp will be a top captaincy choice for this game. Her all-round abilities makes her one of the players to watch out for in this game. She bats in the top four and bowls with the new ball as well.

Tahlia McGrath: Tahlia McGrath did not had the best of games in the first WPL fixture but she is too good a player to overlook her as a captaincy pick for this match. Her all-round abilities makes her one of the top captaincy choices for this match.

Meg Lanning: Meg Lanning continued to score runs at the top of the order and had a tremendous start to her WPL campaign. She scored a brilliant half century against RCB and is expected to start as one of the captaincy cc choices for this game.

DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shikha Pandey: Shikha Pandey abilities with the moving ball are unmatched. She will be a top differential pick for this game as she has been selected only by 27% of the teams as of writing this.

Shweta Sehrawat: Shweta Sehrawat is one of the young players to watch out for in this tournament. She didn't have the best of starts in the first match of WPL but is expected to come good in this match. It is advisable to keep her as one of your differential picks for this game.

DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Rajeshwari Gayakwad: Rajeshwari Gayakwad has been one of the first names as Indian spin options. However, her recent wicke-taking form is not convincing. Therefore, it is advisable to keep her out of your XI for this game.

DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team