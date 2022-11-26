DG vs NYS Dream11 Prediction, Today Match 9, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DG vs NYS Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Abu Dhabi T10 2022 Match.

DG vs NYS Dream11 Prediction: Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers Match Preview

The Deccan Gladiators are at the top of the points table with 2 wins in 2 games. They are in exceptional form as a team. Nicholas Pooran has led from the front and the bowlers have been in excellent form as well. Jason Roy and Andre Russell returned to the eleven in the last game. They have a star-studded line-up full of match-winners and they’ll look to continue their good form.

The New York Strikers bounced back strongly in the last game after losing their first match. They defeated the Chennai Braves by 27 runs. Their bowling unit is in good form while the experienced batting unit seems to be back in form in the last game. They have the likes of Kieron Pollard, Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling and Wahab Riaz who are vastly experienced and know how to handle any situation.



DG vs NYS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Abu Dhabi T10 league League 2022 Match Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers Date 26th November 2022 Time 5:30 PM IST

DG vs NYS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch has been an excellent one for batting in all the games. Batters have enjoyed batting at this venue. There has been some movement with the new ball for the pacers. The big dimensions have assisted the spinners as well. This is a day game so the slower bowlers will come into play. Teams batting first have won all the games played up until now. The average first innings score is 116 runs.

Weather Report

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

No important news from either of the two teams.

DG vs NYS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Deccan Gladiators Playing XI: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Jason Roy, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Sultan Ahmed, Joshua Little, Zahoor Khan, Tom Helm, Tabraiz Shamsi

New York Strikers Playing XI: Waseem Muhammad, Paul Stirling, Azam Khan (wk), Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard (c), Romario Sheperd, Jordan Thompson, Akeal Hosein, Wahab Riaz, Ravi Rampaul, Nav Pabreja

DG vs NYS Dream11 Prediction

The Deccan Gladiators are the favourites to win this match but the New York Strikers are in top form as well and are not to be taken lightly.

DG vs NYS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran will be the best captaincy pick for this match. He is in red-hot-from at the moment and is scoring runs for fun. He scored 77* in the first game and 80 in the second. Pooran will be a no-brainer in your fantasy teams.

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling played a brilliant knock in the last game against the Chennai Braves. He looked in good touch and can win games single-handedly on his day. Stirling is a consistent performer in white ball cricket and will be a good captaincy option.

Jason Roy: Jason Roy will be a good differential choice as captain in your fantasy teams. Roy looked in good form in the first game against the Northern Warriors. He is one of the best openers in world cricket and will score big once he gets going.

DG vs NYS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Waseem Muhammad: Waseem Muhammad has failed in both games until now. He has looked in all sorts but he’s a very talented batter and will score big the day he gets going. Waseem will be an excellent differential pick for this match.

Zahoor Khan: Zahoor Khan will be the best differential pick for this game. He is expected to bowl 2 overs. He picked up 2 wickets in the first game. Zahoor can be the game-changer in your fantasy teams if he picks 2-3 wickets.

DG vs NYS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sultan Ahmed: Sultan Ahmed didn’t bowl in the last game and was very expensive in the first game. He’s looking totally out of rhythm with the ball and will be someone you can avoid in your fantasy teams.

DG vs NYS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

DG vs NYS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team