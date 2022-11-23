DG vs TAD Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Dream 11 Team for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022: Weather and Pitch Report, Playing XI, Captaincy, Budget and Differential Picks

All you need to know about the DG vs TAD Dream11 contest for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022.

DG vs TAD Dream11 Match Preview

Defending champions, Deccan Gladiators will take on Team Abu Dhabi in the 2nd match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. The Deccan Gladiators have one of the strongest squads this season and they are more than capable of defending their title this season. The likes of Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Suresh Raina and Tom Kohler-Cadmore etc form a very intimidating line-up. They will look to start off their campaign with a win.

Team Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, includes many big names in their squad as well. Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, and Mustafizur Rahman are the key players for their side. The area where they lack behind the Deccan Gladiators is the depth of their squad. They rely heavily on their top 3 for doing the bulk of the scoring. They need to be at their best as a team in this game.

DG vs TAD Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi, Match 2, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: 23rd November 2022, Wednesday, 7:45 PM IST

DG vs TAD Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi will be a good one for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and the batters will love their time on the crease. There will be some movement with the new ball for the pacers and they will get some extra bounce as well. The spinners will be very important as the batters will look to attack every ball and the big boundaries will assist them.

DG vs TAD Dream11 Prediction

The Deccan Gladiators will start as the favourites to win this match.

Probable DG vs TAD Playing XI

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Will Smeed, Suresh Raina, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Curtis Campher, Odean Smith, Taskin Ahmed, Joshua Little, Zahoor Khan/Sultan Ahmed

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Lynn (c), Alex Hales, Brandon King (wk), Darwish Rasooli, Alishan Sharafu, Fabian Allen, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Naveen ul Haq, David Payne, Mustafizur Rahman

Top Captaincy Choices for DG vs TAD Dream11 Match

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is the safest captaincy pick for this game. He will contribute with both bat and the ball. Russell also opened in some of the matches of the last edition and scored an unbeaten 90 runs off just 32 balls in the finals. Russell picked up 9 wickets and scored 247 runs in the last season.

Alex Hales: Alex Hales was in exceptional form in the recently concluded T20 WC. He was scoring runs for fun and will look to do just that in this tournament as well. He will be an ideal captaincy choice as he’ll open the innings and can score big when on song.

Chris Lynn: Chris Lynn is one of the most destructive openers in world cricket. He will open the innings. He hits sixes for fun and can tear apart any bowling attack on his day. Lynn will open the innings for Team Abu Dhabi and will be a top captaincy option.

Differential Picks for DG vs TAD Dream11 Match

Tom Kohler-Cadmore: Tom Kohler-Cadmore will be an excellent differential pick. He will open the innings for the Deccan Gladiators. He will score big once he gets going. Tom scored 288 runs in the last season at an average of 28.80 in 12 matches.

Zahoor Khan: Zahoor Khan, if he plays, will be the best differential pick, especially if the Deccan Gladiators bowl first. He is one of the lead pacers for UAE and was in top form in the recently concluded T20 WC. Zahoor has a good yorker and a deceptive slower delivery.

Odean Smith: Odean Smith is another top differential pick for your fantasy teams. He will bowl 2 overs and can score some runs if he gets the chance to bat. He was in decent form with the ball in the last season and bowled in the death overs for his team.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for DG vs TAD Dream11 Match

If NYS Bats First: C - Andre Russell, VC - Alex Hales

If BT Bats First: C - David Wiese, VC - Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Mega League Team for DG vs TAD Dream11 Match

If NYS Bats First: C - Chris Lynn, VC - Brandon King

If BT Bats First: C - Naveen ul Haq, VC - Tabraiz Shamsi

Which Contests to Join for DG vs TAD Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.