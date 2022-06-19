Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 8: DHA vs JAM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Dhanbad Dynamos vs Jamshedpur Jugglers

DHA vs JAM Dream11 Match Preview

Dhanbad Dynamos will be against the Jamshedpur Jugglers in the 8th match of the BYJU’s Jharkhand T20. The match will be played on 19th of June 2022.

Dhanbad Dynamos have played only one game in the tournament so far and they were defeated by 6 wickets by the Bokaro Blasters. Dhanbad have quite a few good players in their side in Vikash Vishal, Shresth Sagar, Vivekanand Tiwary, Pratik Ranjan, etc. They will look to do well as a team in both batting and bowling departments and register their first win of the season in this match against Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur Jugglers, meanwhile, are off to a poor start in this season. They have lost both the games that they have played till now. Their bowlers leaked runs in the first match while the batters failed to get going in the last game against Dumka. Jamshedpur needs to perform as a team with the batting and bowling units supporting each other. They have a good squad and will look to finally open their account in this season by winning this match.

DHA vs JAM Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Dhanbad Dynamos vs Jamshedpur Jugglers, Match 8, BYJU’s Jharkhand T20 2022

Venue: JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi

Date and Time: 19th June 2022, Sunday, 1:00 PM IST

DHA vs JAM Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch has been on the slower side in the tournament so far and especially in the second matches due to the used wicket. It’s expected to be the same for this game as well. It won’t be too slow but run scoring won’t be very easy. Spinners will get good purchase off the pitch while the new ball will swing for the pacers. Teams will look to chase as there are chances of rain and it’s better to chase when D/L rule comes into play. The average first innings score is 140 runs in the tournament so far.

DHA vs JAM Dream11 Prediction

Dhanbad Dynamos have some good players in their side and will start as the favorites against the struggling Jamshedpur Jugglers.

Probable DHA vs JAM Playing XI

Dhanbad Dynamos: Vikash Vishal (c), Prakash Munda, Wlfred Beng, Shresth Sagar (wk), Kumar Ankit, Prem Kumar, Yuvraj Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwary, Pratik Ranjan, Amit Kumar, Raunak Kumar

Jamshedpur Jugglers: Vivek Kumar, Harshik Namdev, Kumar Suraj, Supriyo Chakraborty (c), Pankaj Kumar (wk), Rajandeep Singh, Rahul Prasad, Vikash Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Kamal Kumar, Vishal Prasad

Top Captaincy Choices for DHA vs JAM Dream11 Match

Kumar Suraj: Kumar Suraj bats at number 3 for Jamshedpur. He scored 58 runs in the first game. He’s the main batter for his side and can fetch a lot of points with his batting. Suraj is in good form as well and will be a top captaincy pick for this match.

Vikash Vishal: VIkash VIshal is a star batter for Dhanbad. He was the highest run-scorer of Jharkhand T20 2021. Vishal is a very consistent performer and is known for playing big knocks for his team. He scored 27 runs in the first match. He will be an excellent captaincy choice for your fantasy teams.

Supriyo Chakraborty: Supriyo Chakraborty is a top all-rounder in the tournament. He is a hard hitter and will bowl a few overs as well. He scored a quickfire 40 runs in the first game. Supriyo will contribute with both bat and ball which makes him a great captaincy choice for this match.

Budget Picks for DHA vs JAM Dream11 Match

Vivekanand Tiwary (8.5 credits): Vivekanand Tiwary will be a great budget pick at 8.5 credits. He is one of the best pacers in the competition and is more than capable with the bat as well. He bowled well in the first game.

Vivek Kumar (8.5credits): Vivek Kumar is another top budget pick. He scored 32 runs in the first game. Vivek is looking in good form at the moment and will fetch good points for your fantasy teams.

Differential Pick for DHA vs JAM Dream11 Match

Harshit Namdev: Harshit Namdev will be an excellent differential pick. He’s an opening batter for Jamshedpur and has performed well in the first two games. Harshit scored 27 runs in the last game against Dumka. He is looking in good touch and can score big on his day.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for DHA vs JAM Dream11 Match

​

If DHA Bats First: C - Kumar Suraj, VC - Vikash Vishal

If JAM Bats First: C - Vivekanand Tiwary, VC - Harshit Namdev

Mega League Team for DHA vs JAM Dream11 Match

​

If DHA Bats First: C - Rajandeep Singh, VC - Supriyo Chakraborty

If JAM Bats First: C - Vivek Kumar, VC - Yuvraj Kumar

Which Contests to Join for DHA vs JAM Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.