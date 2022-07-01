DHA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Dhanbad Dynamos vs Ranchi Raiders, 2nd Sem-Finals, BYJU’s Jharkhand T20 2022

DHA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction for the second semifinal of the Jharkhand T29 between Dhanbad Dynamos and Ranchi Raiders.

DHA vs RAN Dream11 Match Preview

This will be the 2nd semi-final of BYJU’s Jharkhand T20 2022. Dhanbad Dynamos will lock horns with the Ranchi Raiders for a place in the finals of the tournament.

Dhanbad Dynamos finished at the 2nd position with 5 wins and 4 defeats in 10 games. One game was abandoned due to rain. Dhanbad are on a roll at the moment as they won 3 matches in a row. They defeated the Singhbhum Strikers by 6 wickets in their last game and reached the semi-finals. Their batters are in excellent form and the bowlers have assisted them quite well. They are playing as a team and will look to continue their winning streak in this semi-final as well.

Ranchi Raiders, meanwhile, finished in the 3rd position with 5 wins and 5 defeats. They won their first 5 matches and have lost their last 5 matches in a row. Current form is a big concern for Ranchi as they must win this game to stay alive in the tournament. Their batters have been very inconsistent while the bowlers too have failed to perform. Ranchi needs to put in a team performance in the sem-final to proceed through to the final of the tournament.

DHA vs RAN Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Singhbhum Strikers vs Dhanbad Dynamos, 2nd Semi-Final, BYJU’s Jharkhand T20 2022

Venue: JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi

Date and Time: 1st July 2022, Friday, 1:00 PM IST

DHA vs RAN Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be good for batting. There will be good help for the spinners while the pacers will get some movement in the air with the new ball. Spinners will be very crucial for their respective sides. The batters need to settle in before playing the big shots. The average first innings score is 140 runs and teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss

DHA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Based on current form the Dhanbad Dynamos will be the clear favorites to win this game. But the Ranchi Raiders will also give their all and it won’t be easy to defeat them.

Probable DHA vs RAN Playing XI

Dhanbad Dynamos: Vikash Vishal (c), Prakash Munda, Shresth Sagar (wk), Wlfred Beng, Kumar Ankit, Yuvraj Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwary, Pratik Ranjan, Sheet Kumar Amit Kumar, Raunak Kumar

Ranchi Raiders: Arnav Sinha (), Arvind Kumar, Robin Minz (wk), Ayush Kumar, Md Kounain Quraishi, Harsh Rana, Sachin Yadav, Himanshi S, Om Singh, Ajit Kumar Singh, Abhishek Yadav

Top Captaincy Choices for DHA vs RAN Dream11 Match

Vivekanand Tiwary: Vivekanand Tiwary will be a very good captaincy pick for your fantasy teams. He is in good form and is bowling really well at the moment. Vivekanand is the lead pacer for Dhanbad and the onus will be on him to pick wickets and win the game for his side. He picked up 3 wickets in the last game.

Shresth Sagar: Shresth Sagar continued his excellent form in the last match as well and took his side to the semi-finals. He scored 44 runs and made sure that his side won the game comfortably. He will be a key batter for Dhanbad and will look to do well in the semi-final as well.

Vikash Vishal: Vikash Vishal is a very popular captaincy option for this match. Dhanbad’s skipper is one of the best batters in the tournament. He was the highest run-scorer of the last season. He has 2 fifties in the last 3 matches. Vikash will look to lead his team from the front in the semi-final

Budget Picks for DHA vs RAN Dream11 Match

Abhishek Yadav (8.5 credits): Abhishek Yadav is a top budget pick for your fantasy teams. He has been bowling really well for the Ranchi Raiders. He has been very economical as well and hasn’t allowed the batters to play freely in the middle-overs. Abhishek picked one wicket in the last game.

Raunak Kumr (8.5 credits): Raunak Kumar is a key bowler for Dhanbad. He has been in good form in the last two games and will look to continue that in this match as well. He picked up 2 wickets in the last match. Raunak will mainly bowl with the new ball.

Differential Pick for DHA vs RAN Dream11 Match

Kumar Ankit: Kumar Ankit will be an excellent budget pick for this match. He will bat in the middle-order for Dhanbad. Ankit is a hard hitter and has played some good cameos for his side. He scored 30* runs in the last game and took his side over the line.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for DHA vs RAN Dream11 Match

If DHA Bats First: C - Shresth Sagar, VC - Robin Minz

If RAN Bats First: C - Harsh Rana, VC - Arnav Sinha

Mega League Team for DHA vs RAN Dream11 Match

If DHA Bats First: C - Vikash Vishal, VC - Vivekanand Tiwary

If RAN Bats First: C - Raunak Kumar, VC - Arvind Kumar

Which Contests to Join for DHA vs RAN Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.