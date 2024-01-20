DSG vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 12 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DSG vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Durban Super Giants are a strong team and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

DSG vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Date

20 January 2024

Time

5:00 PM IST

DSG vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Matthew Breetzke has 278 runs at an average of 30.88 and a strike rate of 143.29 in 11 T20 innings since 2023.

Kyle Mayers has 918 runs at an average of 22.39 and a strike rate of 142.76 in 41 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties.

Quinton de Kock has 694 runs at an average of 26.69 and a strike rate of 143.68 in 26 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties and a century.

Heinrich Klaasen has 1198 runs at an average of 42.78 and a strike rate of 174.63 in 36 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties and two centuries.

Marcus Stoinis has 804 runs at an average of 29.77 and a strike rate of 145.65 in 34 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 13 wickets at 18.84 balls apiece in 18 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Reece Topley has 37 wickets at an average of 17.54 and a strike rate of 12.91 in 24 T20 innings since 2023.

Dawid Malan has 825 runs at an average of 34.37 and a strike rate of 133.49 in 27 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties.

Tristan Stubbs has 347 runs at an average of 23.13 and a strike rate of 135.01 in 19 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a fifty.

Daniel Worrall has 14 wickets at an average of 19.07 and a strike rate of 13.71 in ten T20 innings since 2023.

DSG vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Durban has been 146, with the pacers snaring 70.57% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track, and the spinners will also get some assistance. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 150 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 25°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

DSG vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Durban Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Jon-Jon Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Junior Dala, Reece Topley.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Daniel Worrall, Ottniel Baartman.

Also Read: 'I'd call him a left-handed Dhoni' - Ravichandran Ashwin heaps high praise on rising Indian batting sensation

DSG vs SUNE Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The DSG vs SUNE live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of SA20 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

DSG vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Klaasen has been in sensational form and will be useful on a slow Durban track. Expect him to fire again.

Jon-Jon Smuts: Jon-Jon Smuts’ value will increase in Durban. He will bat in the middle order and bowl more overs in the game. Smuts will look to make an impact.

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram is another popular captaincy option for this game. Markram’s value will increase with the ball, and his batting will be effective in the middle order. Expect him to fetch ample points.

Telegram Group Join Now

DSG vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis’ selection % is less than 20 as of now. Stoinis will contribute with both bat and ball. His bowling will be effective in Durban.

Tom Abell: Tom Abell is selected by less than 28% of users as of now. Abell is a good player of spin and will be vital while batting in the top order. He will look to make an impact again.

DSG vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Patrick Kruger: Patrick Kruger might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DSG vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Dawid Malan, Liam Dawson, Keshav Maharaj, and Daniel Worrall.

If SUNE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Mayers, Jordan Hermann, Simon Harmer, and Ottniel Baartman.

DSG vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tom Abell, Marcus Stoinis, Liam Dawson, Keshav Maharaj, and Daniel Worrall.

If SUNE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Mayers, Jordan Hermann, Simon Harmer, and Ottniel Baartman.

DSG vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction

Durban Super Giants are a strong team and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.