DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 8 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Dubai Capitals are a strong team and should win the game.

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Date

25 January 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 1100 runs at an average of 23.91 and a strike rate of 140.12 in 46 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and a century.

David Warner has 686 runs at an average of 29.82 and a strike rate of 121.20 in 24 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties.

Jake Fraser-McGurk has 331 runs at an average of 27.58 and a strike rate of 158.37 in 12 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Sam Billings has 874 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 138.95 in 46 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Sikandar Raza has 1160 runs at an average of 33.14 and a strike rate of 150.84 in 44 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 41 wickets at an average of 20.92 and a strike rate of 17.14 in 43 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Rovman Powell has 722 runs at an average of 27.76 and a strike rate of 164.46 in 34 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Jason Holder has 37 wickets at an average of 34.67 and a strike rate of 21.43 in 36 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Dushmantha Chameera has 10 wickets at an average of 24.80 and a strike rate of 19.80 in nine T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Michael-Kyle Pepper has 454 runs at an average of 23.89 and a strike rate of 162.72 in 19 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Sam Hain has 874 runs at an average of 39.72 and a strike rate of 141.42 in 33 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties.

Laurie Evans has 1127 runs at an average of 29.65 and a strike rate of 155.87 in 42 T20 innings since 2023. He also has seven fifties and a century.

Andre Russell has 570 runs at an average of 27.14 and a strike rate of 158.33 in 33 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 30 wickets at an average of 24.60 and a strike rate of 15.43 in 30 T20 innings in this timeframe.

David Willey has 30 wickets at an average of 22.70 and a strike rate of 18.13 in 31 T20 innings since 2023.

Sunil Narine has 53 wickets at an average of 24.58 and a strike rate of 20 in 49 T20 innings since 2023.

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Dubai has been 158, with the pacers snaring 72.22% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with some help for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 23°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Dubai Capitals: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), David Warner (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Rahul Chopra, Roelof van der Merwe, Akif Raja, Dushmantha Chameera, Kane Richardson.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Alishan Sharafu, Andries Gous (wk), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Imad Wasim, Andre Russell, Ravi Bopara, David Willey, Sunil Narine (c), Joshua Little.

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

David Warner: David Warner is an explosive batter. He will open the innings and can play a long innings. Warner’s recent form has been decent.

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza is a popular captaincy option for this game. Raza will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been decent. Expect him to make an impact.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Russell will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been top-notch. He will look to perform again.

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Kane Richardson: Kane Richardson has a selection % of less than 7 as of now. There will be some help for the pacers, and Richardson can exploit it. Bowling in the death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

Michael-Kyle Pepper: Michael Kyle-Pepper will bat in the top order. Pepper is a fine batter and can score valuable runs. He can be tried in a few teams.

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Akif Raja: Akif Raja might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with Sam Billings, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Laurie Evans, and Joshua Little.

If ABD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Michael-Kyle Pepper, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Roelof van der Merwe, Matiullah Khan, and Dushmantha Chameera.

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Billings, Laurie Evans, Sunil Narine, and Imad Wasim.

If ABD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jake-Fraser McGurk, Sam Hain, Andries Gous, and Kane Richardson.

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction

