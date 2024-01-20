DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 2 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: MI Emirates is a strong team and should win the contest.

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates

Date

20 January 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

David Warner has 665 runs at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 125 in 22 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 1004 runs at an average of 22.81 and a strike rate of 137.15 in 44 T20 innings since 2023. He also has five fifties and a century.

Sikandar Raza has 1112 runs at an average of 32.70 and a strike rate of 149.06 in 43 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 38 wickets at 21.26 runs apiece in 41 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Nuwan Thushara has 22 wickets at an average of 17.09 and a strike rate of 12.81 in 14 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two four-wicket hauls.

Nicholas Pooran has 1154 runs at an average of 30.36 and a strike rate of 163.45 in 43 T20 innings since 2023. He also has seven fifties and a century.

Will Smeed has 761 runs at an average of 23.78 and a strike rate of 157.23 in 32 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties.

Trent Boult has 16 wickets at an average of 23.37 and a strike rate of 17.25 in 12 T20 innings since 2023.

Fazalhaq Farooqi has 26 wickets at an average of 24.11 and a strike rate of 20.26 in 24 T20 innings since 2023.

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Dubai has been 156, with the pacers snaring 72.41% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track, with some help for the spinners. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 23°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Dubai Capitals: David Warner (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Vriitya Aravind, Akif Raja, Nuwan Thushara, Kane Richardson.

MI Emirates: Andre Fletcher, Waseem Muhammad, Will Smeed, Ambati Rayudu, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Tim David, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Trent Boult, Zahoor Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

David Warner: David Warner is among this game's most popular captaincy options. Warner will open the innings and can play a long innings. Expect him to make an impact.

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza is a consistent performer in T20s. His recent form has been top-notch. Raza will contribute with both bat and ball.

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran is in tremendous form. He can go big from the first ball and can play long innings. Pooran will fetch ample points.

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Nuwan Thushara: Nuwan Thushara has a selection % of less than 22 as of now. Thushara is a terrific bowler and will bowl in different phases. Bowling in the death overs will increase his probability of snaring wickets.

Will Smeed: Will Smeed is a dangerous batter. He will bat in the top order and score quick runs. Smeed can be tried in a few teams.

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Akif Raja: Akif Raja might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ambati Rayudu, Jason Holder, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Akeal Hosein.

If EMI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Billings, Waseem Muhammad, Rovman Powell, Tim David and Kane Richardson.

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ambati Rayudu, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein and Nuwan Thushara.

If EMI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Billings, Waseem Muhammad, Rovman Powell and Kane Richardson.

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction

MI Emirates is a strong team and should win the contest.

