add

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 2 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: MI Emirates is a strong team and should win the contest.

 By Darpan Jain Jan 20, 2024, 17:00 IST
Kieron Pollard is a good player.?width=963&height=541&resizemode=4

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates

Date

20 January 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

  • David Warner has 665 runs at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 125 in 22 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties.

  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 1004 runs at an average of 22.81 and a strike rate of 137.15 in 44 T20 innings since 2023. He also has five fifties and a century.

  • Sikandar Raza has 1112 runs at an average of 32.70 and a strike rate of 149.06 in 43 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 38 wickets at 21.26 runs apiece in 41 T20 innings in this timeframe.

  • Nuwan Thushara has 22 wickets at an average of 17.09 and a strike rate of 12.81 in 14 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two four-wicket hauls.

  • Nicholas Pooran has 1154 runs at an average of 30.36 and a strike rate of 163.45 in 43 T20 innings since 2023. He also has seven fifties and a century.

  • Will Smeed has 761 runs at an average of 23.78 and a strike rate of 157.23 in 32 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties.

  • Trent Boult has 16 wickets at an average of 23.37 and a strike rate of 17.25 in 12 T20 innings since 2023.

  • Fazalhaq Farooqi has 26 wickets at an average of 24.11 and a strike rate of 20.26 in 24 T20 innings since 2023.

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Dubai has been 156, with the pacers snaring 72.41% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track, with some help for the spinners. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

add

Weather Report

A temperature of around 23°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Dubai Capitals: David Warner (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Vriitya Aravind, Akif Raja, Nuwan Thushara, Kane Richardson.

MI Emirates: Andre Fletcher, Waseem Muhammad, Will Smeed, Ambati Rayudu, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Tim David, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Trent Boult, Zahoor Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Also Read: 'It made little sense' - Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at Indian Team management for decision regarding Kohli, Rohit

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

David Warner: David Warner is among this game's most popular captaincy options. Warner will open the innings and can play a long innings. Expect him to make an impact.

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza is a consistent performer in T20s. His recent form has been top-notch. Raza will contribute with both bat and ball.

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran is in tremendous form. He can go big from the first ball and can play long innings. Pooran will fetch ample points.

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Nuwan Thushara: Nuwan Thushara has a selection % of less than 22 as of now. Thushara is a terrific bowler and will bowl in different phases. Bowling in the death overs will increase his probability of snaring wickets.

Will Smeed: Will Smeed is a dangerous batter. He will bat in the top order and score quick runs. Smeed can be tried in a few teams.

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Akif Raja: Akif Raja might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ambati Rayudu, Jason Holder, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Akeal Hosein.

If EMI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Billings, Waseem Muhammad, Rovman Powell, Tim David and Kane Richardson.

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ambati Rayudu, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein and Nuwan Thushara.

If EMI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Billings, Waseem Muhammad, Rovman Powell and Kane Richardson.

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction

MI Emirates is a strong team and should win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

From around the web