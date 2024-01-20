DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 2 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
International League T20 2024
Match
Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates
Date
20 January 2024
Time
8:00 PM IST
DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
David Warner has 665 runs at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 125 in 22 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties.
-
Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 1004 runs at an average of 22.81 and a strike rate of 137.15 in 44 T20 innings since 2023. He also has five fifties and a century.
-
Sikandar Raza has 1112 runs at an average of 32.70 and a strike rate of 149.06 in 43 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 38 wickets at 21.26 runs apiece in 41 T20 innings in this timeframe.
-
Nuwan Thushara has 22 wickets at an average of 17.09 and a strike rate of 12.81 in 14 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two four-wicket hauls.
-
Nicholas Pooran has 1154 runs at an average of 30.36 and a strike rate of 163.45 in 43 T20 innings since 2023. He also has seven fifties and a century.
-
Will Smeed has 761 runs at an average of 23.78 and a strike rate of 157.23 in 32 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties.
-
Trent Boult has 16 wickets at an average of 23.37 and a strike rate of 17.25 in 12 T20 innings since 2023.
-
Fazalhaq Farooqi has 26 wickets at an average of 24.11 and a strike rate of 20.26 in 24 T20 innings since 2023.
DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The average first innings score in Dubai has been 156, with the pacers snaring 72.41% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track, with some help for the spinners. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 23°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.
DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Dubai Capitals: David Warner (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Vriitya Aravind, Akif Raja, Nuwan Thushara, Kane Richardson.
MI Emirates: Andre Fletcher, Waseem Muhammad, Will Smeed, Ambati Rayudu, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Tim David, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Trent Boult, Zahoor Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
David Warner: David Warner is among this game's most popular captaincy options. Warner will open the innings and can play a long innings. Expect him to make an impact.
Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza is a consistent performer in T20s. His recent form has been top-notch. Raza will contribute with both bat and ball.
Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran is in tremendous form. He can go big from the first ball and can play long innings. Pooran will fetch ample points.
DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Nuwan Thushara: Nuwan Thushara has a selection % of less than 22 as of now. Thushara is a terrific bowler and will bowl in different phases. Bowling in the death overs will increase his probability of snaring wickets.
Will Smeed: Will Smeed is a dangerous batter. He will bat in the top order and score quick runs. Smeed can be tried in a few teams.
DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Akif Raja: Akif Raja might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If DUB bat first:
Complete the team with three among Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ambati Rayudu, Jason Holder, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Akeal Hosein.
If EMI bat first:
Complete the team with three among Sam Billings, Waseem Muhammad, Rovman Powell, Tim David and Kane Richardson.
DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If DUB bat first:
Complete the team with three among Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ambati Rayudu, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein and Nuwan Thushara.
If EMI bat first:
Complete the team with three among Sam Billings, Waseem Muhammad, Rovman Powell and Kane Richardson.
DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction
MI Emirates is a strong team and should win the contest.
