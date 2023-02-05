DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction, Match 29, ILT20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, International League T20. Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates

DUB vs EMI dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates.

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Match Preview

Dubai Capitals is playing their last game of their campaign and it is a do or die one as they will have one final chance to keep themselves alive for the knockout race. In nine games, the Capitals have won three of them and are placed second last in the league standings. They defeated MI Emirates in their last meeting and will be keen to replicate the same performance in this game.

On the other hand, MI Emirates have already qualified for the playoffs. In nine games, they have won five and are placed third in the points table. Kieron Pollard’s men will be hoping to make things even from their last meeting with the Capitals and finish the league stage on a high.

Also Read: UAE ILT20 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch International League T20 2023 LIVE on TV in India, Squads, Dates, Timings and Venues

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: International League T20

Match: Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates, Match 29

Date: 5th February 2023

Time: 7:30 PM IST

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. Seamers get extra assistance on this wicket early on with batters able to open hands once they get settled. The teams batting second always have an upper hand at this venue. Therefore, the team winning the toss should be bowling first. The average first innings total is expected to be around 170.

Weather Report

The weather forecast looks stunning throughout the day in Dubai.i There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

No injuries and availability updates reported from both sides.

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Dubai Capitals: Robin Uthappa (wk), George Munsey, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Rovman Powell (c), Yusuf Pathan, Chamika Karunaratne, Adam Zampa, Fred Klaassen, Hazrat Luqman, Akif Raja.

MI Emirates: Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Lorcan Tucker, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Dan Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction

MI Emirates are expected to get the better of Dubai Capitals in this fixture. Considering both form and the team on paper, MI Emirates has the upper hand leading up to this game.

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Adam Zampa: Adam Zampa has four wickets in two games in Dubai. He will be an excellent captaincy choice for this game. In three games, the Australian spinner earned 259 points.

Kieron Pollard: Kieron Pollard is having an excellent tournament for MI Emirates. He has 337 runs at an average of 67.40 and an incredible strike rate of 198.23. He will be an excellent captaincy choices.

Dwayne Bravo: Dwayne Bravo is currently the highest wicket taker for MI Emirates. In seven games, Bravo has 11 wickets at a very impressive strike rate of 12. It is advisable to keep him as one of your captaincy choices for this game.

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Zahoor Khan: Zahoor Khan will be an excellent differential pick. He is selected only by 8% of the teams as of writing. In six games he has eight wickets in the tournament so far.

Akif Raja: Akif Raja will be another top differential pick for this game. He is currently the highest wicket taker for the Capitals in the tournament with 9 wickets at a very good strike rate of 13.3.

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Yusuf Pathan: Yusuf Pathan is not having a great tournament so far. In six innings he has an average of 18.66. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid him from your XI for this game.

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team