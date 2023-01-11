DUB vs JOH Dream11 Prediction, Match 2 SA20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Durban Giants vs Johannesburg Super Kings Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates & Team News, SA T20 League 2023

DUB vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the SA T20 League match between Durban Giants and Johannesburg Super Kings.

DUB vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Durban Super Giants vs Johannesburg Super Kings Match Preview

The Durban Giants have the likes of Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen and others in their line-up. They have a few good all-rounders and a good opening pair. The bowling also looks decent. They are looking a bit fragile in the middle order apart from Heinrich Klaasen. Durban will need their big players to perform well. They will look to win their first game in the SA 20.

Johannesburg Super Kings, on the other hand, are looking very balanced as a team. They have a very strong top order and good firepower in the middle and lower order. They have a very fast pace attack as well. The likes of Faf du Plessis, Alzarri Joseph, Reeza Hendricks, Gerald Coetzee, Donavon Ferreira and Leus du Plooy form a very strong core for them. JSK will look to start off their campaign with a win.

DUB vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League SA T20 League 2023 Match Durban Super Giants vs Johannesburg Super Kings Date 11th January 2023

Time: 9:00 PM IST

DUB vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch here at Durban is on the slower side. The spinners will get good assistance off the deck. Run scoring will be difficult as the ball won’t come onto the bat nicely. The batters will need to get their eye in before playing their shots. The average first innings score here is 145 runs. Teams batting first have won 57% of the games played at this venue.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day in Durban with no chance of rain.

Team News

Kyle Abbott is ruled out for the Durban Super Giants. Hardus Viljoen is named as the replacement.

Maheesh Theekshana is not available for the first few games for JSK. Aaron Phangiso will replace him in the eleven.

DUB vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Durban Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Prenalen Subrayen, Reece Topley

Johannesburg Super Kings Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Leus du Plooy, Donavon Ferreira, George Garton/Nandre Burger, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Alzarri Joseph, Aaron Phangiso

DUB vs JOH Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have some big names in their ranks but the Durban Super Giants look a bit light in the batting department while JSK has a very strong top order. Johannesburg Super Kings are expected to win this game.

DUB vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis is expected to open the innings for JSK. He has been in great form lately and will look to score big in this game. He has been very aggressive in the first six overs and can fly off to a good start on his day. Faf will be an ideal captaincy pick.

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock will be a very popular captaincy option for this match. He is amongst the best wicket-keeper batters in world cricket and a proven match-winner. He will be the best batter for his team.

Dwaine Pretorius: Dwaine Pretorius will contribute with both bat and the ball. He is a utility player and can fetch plenty of points in this match. He will bowl in the death overs and may get promoted up the order. Pretorius will be an excellent captaincy choice.

DUB vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Gerald Coetzee: Gerlad Coetzee will be the best differential pick for this game. He will be one of the lead pacers for JSK. He bowls at a high pace and is capable with the bat as well.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen will be a key batter for the Durban Super Giants. He is a good player of spin bowling and is amongst the best batters in South Africa. Klaasen will be an excellent differential pick.

Leus du Plooy: Leus du Plooy will bat in the middle order for the Johannesburg Super Kings and may bowl an over or two. He is the only left-hand batter in the JSK top order which makes him even more important for his side.

DUB vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Kyle Verreynne: Kyle Verreynne will bat in the middle order which will affect his fantasy value, especially considering the top order JSK has. You can avoid him in your fantasy teams.

DUB vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

DUB vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team