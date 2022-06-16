DUM vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Probable Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Dumka Daredevils vs Ranchi Raiders, Jharkhand T20 League 2022, Match 2

DUM vs RAN Dream11 Match Preview

Dumka Daredevils were able to win only one game last season. They lost both the ganes against Ranchi Raiders during the league stage. After having a poor last season, the Daredevils will be hoping to start the 2022 campaign with a win.

Also Read: FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, Pitch And Weather Updates – Fujairah vs Dubai, Emirates D20 2022, Match 7

On the other hand, Ranchi Raiders won three of the five games in the league stage which took them to the semi finals last year. However, they could not make it to the final as they lost against BOK in the semi final. Ranchi Raiders defeated Dumka Daredevils in both the occasions last year and would be hoping to continue their winning streak against them. Having finished in the Semi Final last year, the Raiders will be hoping to go one step further this season with a win in the very first match of their campaign.

DUM vs RAN Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Dumka Daredevils vs Ranchi Raiders, Match 2, BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022

Venue: JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi

Date and Time: 16th June 2022, Thursday, 1:00 PM IST

DUM vs RAN Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International stadium is generally on the slower side but it is expected to be a good one for batting as a fresh pitch will be used for this match. There will be swing for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners will love bowling on this wicket as they will get ample help off the pitch. But there are chances of rain in this game and the spinners won’t be very effective if that happens. The average first innings score here is 149 runs. Teams will look to chase after winning the toss.

DUM vs RAN Dream11 Match Weather Report

It rained for the whole day in Ranchi on Wednesday and there are good chances of rain on Thursday as well. The temperature will be 24 degree celsius lowest to 32 degree celsius highest. It will be cloudy throughout the day.

DUM vs RAN Dream11 Match Prediction

Ranchi Raiders are looking more balanced as a side when compared to the Dumka Daredevils especially in the batting department. Ranchi Raiders will be the clear favorites to win this game.

DUM vs RAN Dream11 Probable Playing XI

Dumka Daredevils: Kumar Kushagra (wk), Ankit Kumar, Aayush Bhardwaj, Atul Singh Surwar, Vinayak Sao, Sharandeep Singh, Nityanand Kashyap, Vinayak Vikram, Mansishi, Shubham Singh, Umar Mallick

Ranchi Raiders: Arvind Kumar (wk), Robin Minza, Arnav Sinha, Abishek Yadav, Ayush Kumar, Harsh Rana, Uttam Singh, Sachin Yadav, Sankat Tripathi, Aman Kumar Singh, Viksash Yadav

Top Captaincy Choices for DUM vs RAN Dream11 Match

Kumar Kushagra: Kumar Kushagra will be the best captaincy pick for this game. He was the best batter for Jharkhand in Ranji Trophy 2022. He scored 439 runs in 4 games of Ranji Trophy at an average of 62.71. Kushagra had one century and two fifties to his name. He will look to continue his excellent form in the Jharkhand T20 as well.

Arvind Kumar: Arvind Kumar scored 209 runs in the last edition of Jharkhand T20. His 93 was the highest score by any player in that season. He is an aggressive batter and struck 14 sixes in the last season. Arvind will open the innings for Ranchi Raiders and will be an excellent captaincy choice for this game.

Manishi: Manishi will be a great captaincy option for your fantasy teams. The left-arm orthodox bowler is a consistent performer in the domestic circuit. He is known for his tight line and lengths. Manishi has been in good form recently and will be confident coming into the Jharkhand T20 league.

Budget Picks for DUM vs RAN Dream11 Match

Sharandeep Singh (8 credits): Sharandeep Singh will bat in the middle-order and will keep wickets as well. He has played a few good knocks in the past and will be a good budget pick at just 8 credits. He will give points from wicket keeping as well.

Shubham Singh (8.5credits): Shubham Singh will be a lead bowler for Dumka. He will bowl with the new ball and will look to get early breakthroughs for his team. He will be a good budget option at 8.5 credits.

Differential Pick for DUM vs RAN Dream11 Match

Atul Singh Surwar: Atul Singh Surwar will be the best differential pick for this game. He is a utility player and will contribute with both bat and ball. He will bat in the middle-order and will bowl 4 overs of his left-arm orthodox. Atul has been a consistent performer in Jharkhand T20 league.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for DUM vs RAN Dream11 Match

If DUM Bats First: C - Arvind Kumar, VC - Harsh Rana

If RAN Bats First: C - Ayush Kumar, VC - Ankit Kumar

Mega League Team for DUM vs RAN Dream11 Match

If DUM Bats First: C - Kumar Kushagra, VC - Atul Singh Surwar

If RAN Bats First: C - Manishi, VC - Arnav Sinha

Which Contests to Join for DUM vs RAN Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.