DUM vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Dumka Daredevils vs Singhbhum Strikers, BYJU’s Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 26

DUM vs SIN Dream11 Match Preview

Dumka Daredevils performed really well in the last match and won the game quite comfortably against the Ranchi Raiders by 7 wickets. It was their third win of this season. They are in 4th position with 3 wins in 8 matches. They performed as a team and will look to continue that in the upcoming matches. Kumar Kushagra, Atul Singh Surwar, Sharandeep Singh, Shubham Singh, Manishi, etc have been very consistent for the Dumka Daredevils. They will look to win this game and take one more step towards the play-offs.

Singhbhum Strikers, on the other hand, are in excellent form in the tournament. They are at the 3rd position in the points table with 4 wins and 4 defeats in 8 matches. They lost their last game by 8 wickets against Bokaro but they had won 2 matches in a row before that. Bal Krishna, Aryaman Sen, Mohit Kumar, Sonu Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, are the top performers for them. Singhbhum will look to win this game and bounce back on the winning track.

DUM vs SIN Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Dumka Daredevils vs Singhbhum Strikers, Match 26, BYJU’s Jharkhand T20 2022

Venue: JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi

Date and Time: 28th June 2022, Tuesday, 1:00 PM IST

DUM vs SIN Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be a little slowish as it has been throughout the tournament. Spinners will get grip and turn off the pitch and they will be very important in this match. The pacers will get swing with the new ball and they will get success if they bowl into the wicket. Batters can play their shots once they are set. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss. Scores in the range of 130-150 are expected.

DUM vs SIN Match Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched and it will be a thrilling contest between the two sides. Singhbhum Strikers have been consistent so far in the tournament and will start as the favorites to win this match.

Probable DUM vs SIN Playing XI

Dumka Daredevils: Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sharandeep Singh, Ankit Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar (c), Abhay Singh, Rohit Kumar, Shubham Singh, Manishi, Vinayak Vikram, Rahul Kumar, Umar Mallick

Singhbhum Strikers: Aryaman Sen, Himanshu Kumar, Jay Prakash Rajput (wk), Mohit Kumar, Amardeep Singh, Himanshu Gupta, Bal Krishna (c), Ashish Kumar Jr, Monu Kumar, Sonu Singh, Jay Prakash Yadav

Top Captaincy Choices for DUM vs SIN Dream11 Match

Bal Krishna: Bal Krishna is one of the best all-rounders in Jharkhand T20 and he has been in excellent form as well. Krishna has led from the front and has won a couple of really close matches for his side. He will bowl 4 overs and will bat in the lower middle-order as the finisher. He scored 33* runs in the last game. Bal Krishna is a top captaincy pick for this match.

Kumar Kushagra: Kumar Kushagra is arguably the best batter of the tournament. He is in sublime form at the moment. Kushagra scored 44 runs in the last game. It was his 6th 40+ score in this tournament in 7 matches. He will look to continue his good form and give his team another excellent start. Kumar Kushagra is the best captaincy option for this match. He scored 59 runs in the first game against Singhbhum.

Atul Singh Surwar: Atul Singh Surwar another excellent captaincy option for your fantasy teams. He is a very good all-rounder and will contribute with both bat and ball for his team. He will bowl 4 overs of his left-arm orthodox and will bat in the middle-order. Atul scored 54 runs and picked 2 wickets in the second last game against Jamshedpur.

Budget Picks for DUM vs SIN Dream11 Match

Sharandeep Singh (8 credits): Sharandeep Singh is the best budget pick for this match. He is in exceptional form at the moment and is scoring runs for fun. Sharandeep scored 52* runs in the last game against Ranchi and took his team over the line.

Shubham Singh (8.5 credits): Shubham Singh continued his consistent run in the last match as well. He picked one wicket and gave away only 20 runs in his 4 overs. Shubham is lead pacer for Dumka and a top budget pick for this game.

Differential Pick for DUM vs SIN Dream11 Match

Vinayak Vikram: VInayak VIkram has been in excellent form. He has picked 5 wickets (3+2) in the last two matches. Vinayak is a wicket-taker and bowls in the power play. He will be an excellent budget pick for your fantasy teams.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for DUM vs SIN Dream11 Match

If DUM Bats First: C - Kumar Kushagra, VC - Atul Singh Surwar

If SIN Bats First: C - Mohit Kumar, VC - Aryaman Sen

Mega League Team for DUM vs SIN Dream11 Match

If DUM Bats First: C - Bal Krishna, VC - Sharandeep Singh

If SIN Bats First: C - Shubham Singh, VC - Vinayak Vikram

Which Contests to Join for DUM vs SIN Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.