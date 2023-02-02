DUR vs CT Dream11 Prediction, Match 23, SA20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, SA T20 League 2023

DUR vs CT Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the SA20 match between Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town.

DUR vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Match Preview

The Durban Super Giants are at the bottom of the points table with only 2 wins in 7 matches. They started off well but later lost track as they lost their last 4 games in a row. Bowling is their weak link as the bowlers have failed to perform consistently and have leaked plenty of runs. They need to regroup as a team if they are to win this game.

MI Cape Town is also struggling as they are in the 5th position with 3 wins in 7 matches. They have many superstars of T20 cricket but they’ve failed to get going as a team. The likes of Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran must step up if they are to qualify for the semi-finals. They will look to win this game and strengthen their position.

DUR vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League SA T20 League 2023 Match Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Date 2nd February 2023

Time 9:00 PM IST

DUR vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Durban aids the spinners. It’s expected to be on the slower side and run-scoring won’t be easy at this venue. The average first innings score here is 145 runs and teams batting first have won 57% of the matches played here. Spinners will play a key role at this venue.

Weather Report

It’s expected to be a cloudy day in Durban but rain is not predicted.

Team News

David Willey and Ben McDermott join the Durban Super Giants.

Tim David joins the MI Cape Town.

DUR vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Ben McDermott, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius/David Willey, Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Keemo Paul/Reece Topley, Prenalen Subrayen

Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Tim David, Sam Curran, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada, Olly Stone,

DUR vs CT Dream11 Prediction

The MI Cape Town is looking more balanced as a team. They are expected to win this game.

DUR vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Kyle Mayers: Kyle Mayers will open the innings and will bowl a few overs as well. He is in good form in the SA20 League and will be an ideal captaincy choice. He scored 34 runs and picked up a wicket in the first meeting against MI Cape Town.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen has been in terrific form in the SA20 League. He is the best batter from the Durban Super Giants and can score big once he gets going. Klaasen has scored runs in almost every game and will be a top captaincy option.

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock will be an ideal captaincy choice. He is amongst the best wicket-keeper batters in world cricket. He can take down any bowling attack on his day. De Kock has scored 165 runs at an average of 23.57.

DUR vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

David Willey: David Willey will be an excellent captaincy option. He will bowl 3-4 overs and is capable with the bat. He can swing the new ball up front and pick up a few wickets.

Ben McDermott: Ben McDermott is expected to bat in the top 3 for Durban. He is a talented batter and can score big on his day. He will be a key batter for his side. McDermott was in decent form in BBL 12.

DUR vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Delano Potgieter: Delano Potgieter is batting too low and is not contributing with the ball as well. He will be our player to avoid in this match.

DUR vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

DUR vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team