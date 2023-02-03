DUR vs EAC Dream11 Prediction, Match 25, SA20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape

DUR vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the SA20 match between Durban Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

DUR vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Preview

The Durban Super Giants finally won a game after losing their last 4 matches. Their bowlers looked in good form and the batters are in good touch as well. Quinton de Kock led from the front but the other batters in the top order need to perform consistently. Durban will look to win this game and strengthen their position in the points table.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, are in 2nd position with 4 wins in 8 games. They are in good form as a team with their batters and bowlers complimenting each other quite well. Their big names are performing well and they will be confident coming into this game.

DUR vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League SA T20 League 2023 Match Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Date 3rd February 2023

Time 9:00 PM IST

DUR vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Durban aids the spinners. It’s expected to be on the slower side and run-scoring won’t be easy at this venue. The average first innings score here is 145 runs and teams batting first have won 57% of the matches played here. Spinners will play a key role at this venue.

Weather Report

Rain is predicted during the game time and we may see a shortened game due to rain.

Team News

No such updates from either of the teams.

DUR vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (c), Ben McDermott, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keemo Paul, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, David Willey, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Reece Topley

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Adam Rossington (wk), Jordan Hermann, Jon-Jon Smuts, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Brydon Carse, Roelof van der Merwe, Sisanda Magala

DUR vs EAC Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Eastern Cape are in good form as a team and they are expected to win this game.

DUR vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram has been in decent form in the SA20. Markam has failed to convert his starts into big scores but he has been consistent with the bat. He is contributing with the ball as well. He will be an excellent captaincy choice.

Roelof van der Merwe: Roelof van der Merwe has been in terrific form in the SA20 league. He is the highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets to his name in 6 games. He is picking wickets for fun and will be a top captaincy pick. He picked up 6 wickets in the last game against Durban.

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock will be an ideal captaincy choice. He is amongst the best wicket-keeper batters in world cricket. He can take down any bowling attack on his day. De Kock scored 63 runs in the last game.

DUR vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

David Willey: David Willey will be an excellent captaincy option. He will bowl 3-4 overs and is capable with the bat. He picked up 1 wicket in the last game.

Ben McDermott: Ben McDermott will open the innings for Durban. He is a talented batter and can score big on his day. He failed in the last game but is expected to do well.

DUR vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

James Fuller: James Fuller is not in the best of forms with the ball and is batting too low to make an impact with the bat. Fuller will be our player to avoid in this game.

DUR vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

DUR vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team