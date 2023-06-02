DUR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Blast 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DUR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Durham should win this match against Lancashire. Lancashire, despite having one of the best teams on paper, might not be enough to take down Durham at their home ground. Durham has enough batting and bowling option to emerge victorious against the team from Manchester.

DUR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

English T20 Blast 2023

Match

Durham vs Lancashire

Date

2nd June 2023

Time

11:00 PM IST

DUR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Durham lost their last home match against Nottinghamshire as they failed to defend a 168.

Lancashire, on the other hand, won their first three matches on the trot but lost the next two to make it three in five matches so far.

Luke Wood has been their biggest weapon with the ball with eight wickets in five games. However, he will not be a straightforward pick in this match considering Durham’s good numbers against left arm seamers and Wood’s small dip in form from the last couple of games.

Durham struggles big time against spinners spinning it away from the right handers.

Pick more batters from number four from the team batting first.

Clark, Jones, Turner are not the biggest stars of Durham but can play small impactful knocks.

Same with players like Wells and Croft for Lancashire.

Last two games between these two sides at this venue have seen a first innings score of 130 and 151.

DUR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street is a balanced one. It would not be a straightforward one for the batters especially for the team batting first. Spinners should be able to control the game in the middle. Eventually it will get better for batting and that is why the team winning the toss should bowl first. The first innings score is expected to be around 165.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain clear throughout the day in Chester-le-Street. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

There are no major updates reported from both sides.

DUR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Durham Playing XI: Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Michael Jones, Ollie Robinson (wk), Ashton Turner, Bad de Leede, Luke Doneathy, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Raine, Nathan Sowter, Wayne Parnell

Lancashire Playing XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Croft, Luke Wells, Daryl Mitchell, Liam Livingstone (c), Colin de Gradhomme, Tom Hartley, Luke Wood, Matt Parkinson, Tom Bailey

DUR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Ollie Robinson: The wicket keeper batter of Durham made a magnificent half century in the last match at this venue against Nottinghamshire. He already has two half centuries in two innings he has played so far. He is looking in terrific touch and will be a safe captaincy choice going forward to this game.

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone has 256 runs against Durham at an average of 42.67 in his T20 Blast career. He has two half centuries in the last two T20 innings he played at this venue. In addition, his contribution with the ball cannot be overlooked, making him a perfect captaincy choice to have in this match.

Alex Lees: Alex Lees will be another brilliant captaincy choice ahead of this match. He is not a straightforward choice as a captain but he has a terrific T20 record at Chester-le-Street as he scores there at an average of almost 41. He has 140 runs currently after three games this season including a 90.

DUR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tom Hartley: Tom Hartley has been selected by only 19% of the teams as of writing this. Durham does not do well generally against left-arm spinners and moreover the conditions at Chester-le-Street might make things easier for him. It is advisable to keep him as one of the differential picks for this match.

Matt Parkinson: Parkinson is not having a great season by his standard after five matches Lancashire has played. The leg spinner however can come good in this match considering his past record against Durham. He has 19 wickets at a strike rate of 10.63 against Durham, making him one of the best players worth taking risk on.

DUR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is one of the best batters in this format in the last few years. However, his recent form does not allow us to have him as a safe choice in our XIs. Moreover, he does not have any dominating record at Durham’s home ground. It is advisable to not pick Buttler in your XI for this match.

DUR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DUR bat first

Complete team with three of Turner, Clark, Grandhomme, Parkinson

If LAN bat first

Complete team with three of Croft, Hartley, Luke Wells, Clark

DUR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DUR bat first

Complete team with three of Clark, Trevaskis, Parkinson, Grandhomme

If LAN bat first

Complete team with three of Wood, Croft, Salt, Parkinson

DUR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction:

