DUR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Blast 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DUR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Looking at the team on paper and the recent form of both the sides, Northamptonshire is expected to edge out Durham in this match.

DUR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

English T20 Blast 2023

Match

Durham vs Northamptonshire

Date

6th June 2023

Time

11:00 PM IST

DUR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Teams batting second have won all three games played this season at the Riverside Ground.

Northamptonshire has been averaging around 10 against right arm leg spinners and got out 11 times already against them.

Chris Lynn scored 61 in his last trip to the Riverside Ground last year.

Ricardo Vasconcelos has scored 52, 60 and 78* in his last three innings against Durham.

Graham Clark scored an unbeaten century in the last match between these two sides earlier this season.

Pick more bowlers from the team bowling first.

DUR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street has been a balanced one. Seamers get help initially making batting not so easy. However, the pitch gets better for batting as the game progresses. The first innings total is expected to be around 165. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day in Chester-le-Street. There is a little chance for rain during the match time.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

DUR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Durham Playing XI: Alex Lees (c), Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ollie Robinson (wk), Ashton Turner, Wayne Parnell, Liam Trevaskis, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Nathan Sowter, Luke Robinson.

Northamptonshire Playing XI: Ricardo Vasconcelos, Chris Lynn, David Willey (c), Josh Cobb, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus, Tom Taylor, Andrew Tye, James Sales, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich.

DUR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Ollie Robinson: Ollie Robinson will be a safe captaincy choice ahead of this match. The 24-year-old has 222 runs in 4 innings with three half centuries. In addition, 2 of those three 50s came at the Riverside Ground where he has scored 158 runs in 3 games at a strike rate of 142.34.

Nathan Sowter: Nathan Sowter will be another safe captaincy choice ahead of this match. The right arm leg spinner took 5 wickets in the last game against Northamptonshire earlier this season. In addition, Northamptonshire has been the worst team against leg spinners this year with 11 dismissals already and scoring at an average of just around 10.

Andrew Tye: Andrew Tye wicket taking abilities are absolutely second to none. The Australian has 9 wickets at a strike rate of 14.6 this season. He took 3 wickets when these two sides last met at the Riverside Ground last year.

DUR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Freddie Heldreich: Heldreich has been selected only by 25% of the teams as of writing. He will be a brilliant differential pick considering his recent good form. He has 7 wickets at a strike rate of 12.8 this season.

Ben Sanderson: Ben Sanderson has not been selected by even half of the teams as of writing this, making him one of the best differential picks ahead of this match. He couldn't play from the very first game of the season but now has 4 wickets already in 2 games.

DUR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Bas de Leede: Bas de Leede has been a regular name in most of the XIs so far. However, he has not given the same return and therefore it is advisable to avoid picking him in your XI ahead of this match.

DUR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DUR bat first

Complete team with three of Lynn, Zaib, Parnell, Turner

If NOR bat first

Complete team with three of Clark, Lynn, Taylor, Lees

DUR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DUR bat first

Complete team with three of Cobb, Zaib, Heldreich, Jones

If NOR bat first

Complete team with three of Sanderson, Clark, Lees, Raine

DUR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction:

Looking at the team on paper and the recent form of both the sides, Northamptonshire is expected to edge out Durham in this match.