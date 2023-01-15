DUR vs PRL Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, SA20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, SA T20 League 2023

DUR vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the SA20 League match between Durban Super Giants and Paarl Royals.

DUR vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Match Preview

The Durban Super Giants are in the 4th position with 1 win in two games. They won their last game and will be very confident coming into this game. Their batters are in good form while the bowlers are also bowling. They have many quality all-rounders who are match-winners with both bat and the ball. Durban will be eyeing their second win in this game.

Paarl Royals, meanwhile, are in the 2nd position. They played well in the last game and defeated the Joburg Super Kings by 7 wickets. Their bowlers did a great job and the batters then chased down the target with ease. They are a bit overdependent on Buttler, Miller and Klaasen for doing the bulk of the scoring and the other batters also need to step up. Paarl will look to continue their winning momentum in this game.

DUR vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League SA T20 League 2023 Match Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Date 13th January 2023

Time 5:00 PM IST

DUR vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Durban is on the slower side and spinners will get good assistance off the pitch. Run scoring won’t be easy and the batters need to get their eye in before playing their shots. It will get a little better as the game progresses, especially in the second innings. The average first innings score here is 145 runs and chasing sides have won 43% of the games played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day in Durban with no chance of rain.

Team News

No updates from either of the two teams.

DUR vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Keemo Paul, Reece Topley, Prenalen Subrayen

Paarl Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Wihaan Lubbe, Dane Vilas, David Miller (c), Eoin Morgan, Ferisco Adams, Evan Jones, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

DUR vs PRL Dream11 Prediction

The Durban Super Giants are in good form at the moment and are looking very balanced as well. They will start as the favourites to win this game.

DUR vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Kyle Mayers: Kyle Mayers is in terrific form in the SA20 league. He scored 34 runs and picked up one wicket in the last game. He is an aggressive batter and can score big on his day. Mayers will be a top captaincy option.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is amongst the best batters in the shortest format and is in good form as well. He scored 51 in the first game and 29* in the last one. We all know what he is capable of with the bat. Buttler will fetch points from wicketkeeping as well.

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock has looked in great touch in both games till now. He bats very aggressively and can take the game away from the opposition in just a few overs. De Kock will be a popular captaincy choice.

DUR vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Evan Jones: Evan Jones will be an excellent differential pick. He will bowl 4 overs and can contribute with the bat as well. Jones bowled well in the last game as he picked up 3 wickets.

Wiaan Mulder: Wiaan Mulder is batting in the middle order for the Durban Super Giants. He scored 30 runs in the last game and looked in good touch. Mulder is a good bowler as well and may bowl a few overs. He will be an ideal differential pick.

DUR vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Dane Vilas: Dane Vilas is not keeping the wickets and is not in the best form either. He will be our player to avoid for this match.

DUR vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

DUR vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team