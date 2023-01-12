EAC vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 3, SA20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, SA T20 League 2023

EAC vs PRE Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the SA20 match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals.

EAC vs PRE Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Match Preview

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape have many good domestic players on their side but their overseas lot looks a bit weak when compared to the other sides. They have the likes of Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen and Jon-Jon Smuts in their ranks who form a very strong domestic core for them. They’ll need their overseas players to start performing from the word go.

Pretoria Capitals, meanwhile, have a good-looking side. The likes of Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Anrich Nortje, Rilee Rossouw, Adil Rashid and Joshua Little form a strong core for them. They have a good balance between batters and bowlers. The Capitals will be eyeing a win in their first game of the SA20 tournament.

EAC vs PRE Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League SA T20 League 2023 Match Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Date 12th January 2023

Time 9:00 PM IST

EAC vs PRE Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a good one for batting but it will be a little slow, especially in the first innings. It will get better to bat on under lights. There will be little to no movement for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners will get good assistance in the first innings. The average first innings score here is 152 runs and chasing sides have won 71% of the games played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day in Gqeberha with no chance of rain.

Team News

Adam Rossington/Jordan Cox, Tom Abell, Brydon Carse/James Fuller and Mason Crane are expected to be the four overseas players for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Adil Rashid and Joshua Little will be the four overseas players for the Pretoria Capitals.

EAC vs PRE Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Sarel Erwee, Adam Rossington/Jordan Cox (wk), Jon-Jon Smuts, Aiden Markram (c), Tom Abell, Tristan Stubbs, Roelof van der Merwe, Marco Jansen, Brydon Carse, Sisanda Magala, Mason Crane

Pretoria Capitals: Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Marco Marais, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell (c), Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Joshua Little

EAC vs PRE Dream11 Prediction

The Pretoria Capitals are looking more balanced as a team and they’ll start as the favourites. But, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape have many big names in their line-up and they are not to be taken lightly.

EAC vs PRE Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram will be the best captaincy pick for this game. He will bat in the middle order and may bowl an over or two of his off-spin. Markam can score big on his day.

Phil Salt: Phil Salt will be an excellent captaincy choice. He is a very aggressive batter and can take the game away from the opposition in just a few overs. Salt will fetch points from wicketkeeping as well.

Tristan Stubbs: Tristan Stubbs is an exciting young player. He is known for hitting big sixes for fun. He can bowl a few overs as well if required. Stubbs will be a key player for his side and he can fetch plenty of points in fantasy cricket in this game.

EAC vs PRE Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jon-Jon Smuts: Jon-Jon Smuts will be an excellent differential pick in this game. He will bat in the top order and is expected to bowl a few overs as well. Smuts is a consistent performer in the domestic circuit and will be a top fantasy pick.

Sisanda Magala: Sisanda Magala is amongst the best pace bowlers in the South African domestic circuit. He bowls mainly in the death overs and is handy with the bat as well. Magala will be an ideal differential pick.

EAC vs PRE Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Tom Abell: Tom Abell will bat down the order which affects his fantasy value. He won’t get to face enough deliveries to make an impact with the bat. He will be our player to avoid in this game.

EAC vs PRE Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

EAC vs PRE Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team