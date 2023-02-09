EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Today, Eliminator, ILT20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the ILT20 Eliminator between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals.

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Match Preview

MI Emirates will take on Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator match of the ongoing International League T20 ij Sharjah.

MI Emirates had an excellent start to their tournament, winning each of their first three games but lost the plot in the middle for a couple of games and came back to form again at the right time to seal a playoff spot. They managed to win five of their ten games in the league stage and finished third in the points table.

On the other side, Dubai Capitals had a very poor league stage but somehow managed to get into the top four of the points table at the end. They needed to win their last game against the same MI Emirates to have a chance and they did exactly that to seal the final spot left for the playoffs. They will be hoping to continue their winning form from the last game of the league stage and beat this strong MI Emirates' side once again to go through to the qualifier.

Also Read: UAE ILT20 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch International League T20 2023 LIVE on TV in India, Squads, Dates, Timings and Venues

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: International League T20

Match: MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals, Eliminator

Date: 9th February 2023

Time: 7:30 PM IST

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah has shown contrasting behaviors throughout the tournament. It has always got help for the spinners and batters enjoying the dimensions of the ground. The first innings score is expected to be around 180. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast looks stunning throughout the day in Sharjah. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

No injuries and availability updates reported from both sides.

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

MI Emirates Playing XI: Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Lorcan Tucker, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Dan Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan

Dubai Capitals Playing XI: Robin Uthappa (wk), George Munsey, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Rovman Powell, Yusuf Pathan (c), Jake Ball, Adam Zampa, Fred Klaassen, Hazrat Luqman, Akif Raja.

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction

Even though both the sides are pretty even on paper and considering their recent form, MI Emirates is expected to get the better of Dubai Capitals in this match.

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Adam Zampa: Adam Zampa will be an excellent captaincy choice for this game. In four games, the Australian spinner has 9 wickets at a strike rate of 10.6. Considering Sharjah's condition for the spinners, Zampa is a great option to go forward with.

Kieron Pollard: Kieron Pollard has 337 runs at an average of 67.40 and an incredible strike rate of 198.23. He will be an excellent captaincy choice. In addition, he scored a brilliant fifty in his last visit to Sharjah.

Dwayne Bravo: Dwayne Bravo has 11 wickets at a strike rate of 12 and is currently the highest wicket taker for the MI Emirates. He will be another great captaincy choice ahead of this game.

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

George Munsey: Top order players generally do against the new hard ball in Sharjah. George Munsey will be an excellent differential choice for this game. He has not done much after the half century against Knight Riders but is expected to come good in this match.

Dan Mousely: Dan Mousely has played the role of a finisher brilliantly for the MI Emirates in this tournament. He is selected by only 16% of the teams as of writing. If opportunity arrives, he can turn the game all by his own and therefore it is advisable to keep him as one of the top differential picks for this game.

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Yusuf Pathan: Yusuf Pathan has an average of 18.66 in six innings. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid him from your XI for this game.

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

EMI vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team