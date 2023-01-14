EMI vs SJH Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, ILT20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, International League T20 2023

EMI vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors.

EMI vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Match Preview

The MI Emirates have a star-studded line-up. The likes of Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran and Trent Boult form a very strong core for their side. These are superstars of the cricketing world. The MI Emirates has arguably the strongest team in the tournament and they’ll look to start off their campaign with a win.

Sharjah Warriors, on the other hand, also have many big names in their ranks. The likes of Moeen Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dawid Malan, and Evin Lewis form a very strong core for them. They have good domestic players as well. Sharjah Warriors will be eyeing a win in their first game of the ILT20.

EMI vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League International League T20 2023 Match MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Date 14th January 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

EMI vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be a good one for batting. There will be a good bounce for the pacers and there will some movement with the new ball. The spinners can exploit the big dimensions of the ground. The average first innings score here is 162 runs. Chasing sides have won 32 out of the 62 games played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no rain interruption.

Team News

All the big names of both teams are available for this game.

EMI vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XI

MI Emirates: Andre Fletcher, Waseem Muhammad, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Kieron Pollard (c), Bas de Leede, Jordan Thompson, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Zahoor Khan, Zahir Khan/Imran Tahir

Sharjah Warriors: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Evin Lewis, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali (c), Tom Kohler Cadmore, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, Bilal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad

EMI vs SJH Dream11 Prediction

The MI Emirates is looking very strong and will start as the favourites to win this game but the Sharjah Warriors are not to be taken lightly.

EMI vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali will be the best captaincy option. He will bat in the top order and will bowl 4 overs as well. He’s amongst the best all-rounders in world cricket. Moeen can win games on his own when he gets going.

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran has an excellent record at the venue. He was the highest run-scorer of the Abu Dhabi T10 league. Pooran is very destructive with the bat and can take the game away from the opposition in a matter of few overs.

Trent Boult: Trent Boult will be the lead pacer for the MI Emirates. He is amongst the best pace bowlers in world cricket. Boult will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. He can pick up a few wickets in this game.

EMI vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Zahoor Khan: Zahoor Khan is the lead bowler for UAE. He will mainly bowl in the death overs. He has an excellent yorker and a good slower delivery. Zahoor will be a top differential pick.

Jordan Thompson: Jordan Thompson will bowl in the death overs. He is known for his variations and he is capable with the bat as well. Thompson will fetch points from both bat and the ball.

EMI vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Vritya Aravind: Vritya Aravind will bat too low from his ideal position which affects his fantasy value. He is a talented batter but he won’t get to face enough deliveries to make an impact.

EMI vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

EMI vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team