EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, Pitch And Weather Updates – England Legends vs South Africa Legends, Match 7, Road Safety World Series T20 2022

EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Match Preview

This will be the 7th game of the Road Safety World Series T20 between the England Legends and South Africa Legends. Both teams have many veterans of the game and it promises to be an exciting game of cricket.

England Legends lost their first game very badly against the Sri Lanka Legends by 7 wickets. Their batters failed miserably and they managed to score only 78 runs batting first. They equalled their own record of the lowest score in the Road Safety World Series T20. The likes of Phil Mustard, Ian Bell, and Dimitri Mascarenhas, will have to turn up with the bat if England is to do well and qualify for the Semi-finals. Their bowling looks good with Chris Tremlett, Stephen Perry, Chris Schofield, and others. England will look to bounce back strongly after losing their first game.

South Africa Legends, on the other hand, lost their first game against India by 61 runs but they came back strongly and defeated New Zealand by 9 wickets in their last game. They have an excellent bowling attack which performed exceptionally well against New Zealand and bundled them for just 99 runs. The spin trio of Johan Botha, Eddie Leie, and Thandi Shabalala will be their main bowlers and all are in excellent form. Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk, Alviro Petersen and the others have been in good touch with the bat and will look to continue their good form as a team.

EN-L vs SA-L Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: England Legends vs South Africa Legends, Match 7, Road Safety World Series T20 2022

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Date and Time: 15th September 2022, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

EN-L vs SA-L Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be a good one for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and the batters can play their shots trusting the pitch. Spinners have fetched good grip and turn even with the new ball in the last two games and they will be important in this game. The pacers will get some movement with the new ball. Overall, the pitch will be good for batting but there will be something for the bowlers as well. The average first innings score has been 148 runs this season and chasing sides have won 3 out of 5 games played till now.

EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction

South Africa Legends are looking more balanced and their bowling attacking is stronger when compared to the England Legends. South Africa Legends will be the favourites to win this game.

Predicted EN-L vs SA-L Playing XI

England Legends: Ian Bell (c), Phil Mustard (wk), Mal Loye, Darren Maddy, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Rikki Clarke, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Stephen Perry, Stuart Meaker

South Africa Legends: Morne van Wyk (wk), Andrew Puttick, Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Henry Davids, Jonty Rhodes (c), Johan Botha, Johan van der Wath, Eddie Leie, Thandi Shabalala, Garnett Kruger

Top Captaincy Choices for EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Match

Johan Botha: Johan Botha will be the most popular captaincy choice for this match. He has been in terrific form with the ball in this edition of the Road Safety World Series T20. He picked 4 wickets in the last game against New Zealand and all of the wickets came in the power play. Botha will bowl with the new ball and he has already shown what he is capable of on his day. He is handy with the bat as well and will be the safest captaincy choice for this match in fantasy cricket.

Andrew Puttick: Andrew Puttic will be an ideal captaincy pick for your fantasy teams. He will open the innings for South Africa Legends and has been a consistent performer in the Road Safety World Series T20. He scored 185 runs at an average of 46.25 in the inaugural edition and 51* runs in the last game against New Zealand Legends. Puttick likes to play his shots in the power play and he can fetch plenty of points with his batting. He will be a must-pick in fantasy cricket.

Ian Bell: Ian Bell looked in decent touch in his first game of this season. He started off slowly but played a few good shots before getting dismissed. He will open the innings and will be an important batter for his team. He scored 15 runs in the last match. Bell can score big and will be a great captaincy option for your fantasy teams.

Budget Pick for EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Match

Thandi Shabalala (8.5 Credits): Thandi Shabalala will be the perfect budget pick for this game. He bowled exceptionally well in the game against New Zealand Legends where he picked up 3 wickets in his 4 overs and conceded only 9 runs. He will look to exploit the conditions and do well in this game as well.

Differential Picks for EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Match

Chris Tremlett: Chris Tremlett will be a great differential pick for this match. He will be England Legends’ lead pacer in the tournament. He was in good form in the inaugural edition of the Road Safety World Series T20. Tremlett is very fit for his age and he will bowl at a good pace and trouble the batters with the extra bounce he gets because of his height. He can hit the ball big if he gets the chance to bat. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs.

Eddie Leie: Eddie Leie is an excellent differential pick for this match. He is one of the key bowlers for South Africa Legends in this tournament. Leie is a leg-spinner and wicket-taker with the ball. He bowls very economically and creates chances more often than not. He picked one wicket in the first game. Leie will trouble the English batters who struggled against the spinners in their first game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Match

If EN-L Bats First: C - Johan Botha, VC - Andrew Puttick

If SA-L Bats First: C - Chris Schofield, VC - Alviro Petersen

Mega League Team for EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Match

If EN-L Bats First: C - Ian Bell, VC - Thandi Tshabalala

If SA-L Bats First: C - Morne van Wyk, VC - Phil Mustard

Which Contests to Join for EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.