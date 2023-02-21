EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 19, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: England Women vs Pakistan Women Match Preview
England has had a brilliant tournament so far. They won each and every game they have played in this tournament so far, including one against India in their last outing. They have already qualified for the semi finals and will be hoping to end the group stage on a high with a win.
Pakistan Women, on the other side, started the tournament well but couldn't not carry on the momentum to stay alive in the semi final race. They are coming on the back of a hurtful defeat against West Indies Women in a last over thriller. Bismah Maroof and her co will be hoping to win this match against England and finish their tournament on a high.
Also Read: ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch Women's T20 World Cup live on TV in India and rest of the world, Squads, Dates, Timings and Venues
EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
League: ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Match: England Women vs Pakistan Women, 19th Match
Date: 21st February 2023
Time: 6:30 PM IST
EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The pitch at the Newlands in Cape Town has got better for the batters in the last few games. The possible first innings total will be based on who bat first. However the average first innings total is around 150 on this surface. Team winning the toss should bowl first.
Weather Report
The weather in Cape Town is expected to remain clear throughout the day. There is no chance of precipitation expected during the match time.
Team News
No injuries or unavailability of players reported from both the teams.
EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XI
England Women Playing XI: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn and Lauren Bell
Pakistan Women Playing XI: Sidra Ameen, Muneeba Ali (wk), Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal
EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction
Based on the current form and the team on paper, England Women is expected to win this match against Pakistan Women.
EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Nat Sciver: Nat Sciver will be a safe captaincy choice ahead of this match. She scored a brilliant half century in the last match against India. She is currently England's highest run scorer in the tournament and her abilities with the ball makes her a player to watch out for.
Nida Dar: Nida Dar continues to be the best player for Pakistan Women in this tournament. She took two wickets in the last game and was second highest run scorer with the bat as well. She will be another great captaincy choice for this match.
Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone is England's highest wicket-taker for England. In three games, England's star spinner has 7 wickets. She also has the second most wickets against Pakistan in T20Is for England in history.
EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Sophia Dunkley: Cape Town got better for top order batters in the recent games. Sophia Dunkley has not done much but her ability to score big at the top is very well known. She will be a great differential pick for this match.
Aliya Riaz: Aliya Riaz will be a top differential pick for this match. She has not got much time to bat in this tournament but expected to get a role in this match down the order. She is only selected by 14% of the teams as of writing this.
EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Katherine Brunt: Katherine Brunt is a big name in this English side. However, the veteran seamer has not been at her best in this tournament. It is advisable to avoid picking her in your Dream11.
EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team