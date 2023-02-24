EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, Semi Final 2, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the second semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup between England Women and South Africa Women.

England Women will take on the hosts South Africa Women in the second Semi final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands in Cape Town.

England finished the group stage at the top of the table, winning each of their group fixtures. They defeated Pakistan in their last group fixture after posting the highest total of the tournament. Their batters are in red hot form and will play a key factor in this Semi final.

On the other side, South Africa had a shaky group stage but somehow managed to finish second in the group to qualify for the semi finals. They defeated Bangladesh in the last game by ten wickets and will be looking to carry the momentum to beat this strong England side and geo through to the Final.

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Match: England Women vs South Africa Women, Semi Final 2

Date: 24th February 2023

Time: 6:30 PM IST

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at Newlands in Cape Town got better for the batters lately. Batters with intent can score briskly on this surface. The team winning the toss should bowl first. The average first innings total is expected to be around 170.

Weather Report

The weather in Cape Town is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during this match time.

Team News

No injury and availability updates reported from both sides.

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

England Women Playing XI: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies

South Africa Women Playing XI: Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Nat Sciver: Nat Sciver is currently the highest run scorer for England and overall in the tournament as well. She scored an unbeaten 81 in her last outing in the group stage. She will be an excellent captaincy pick for this match.

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone will be another great captaincy choice for this match. The English star spinner has 8 wickets in four games in the tournament so far. In addition, she has 11 wickets in T20Is against South Africa at an impressive strike rate of 17.45.

Laura Wolvaardt: The South African opener scored a brilliant match winning half century in the last game against Bangladesh. She also scored an unbeaten 41 in her last outing against England last year. It is advisable to keep her as one of the captaincy choices for this match.

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Alice Capsey: Alice Capsey scored a brilliant half century when these two sides met last year. She is only selected by 30% of the teams as of writing, making her one of the best differential picks for this match.

Sune Luus: Sune Luus will have a crucial role to play for South Africa in the middle order. She has not done much in this tournament with the bat but is expected to come good in this match. It is advisable to keep her as one of your differential picks for this match.

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Nadine de Klerk: Nadine de Klerk had a good start to the World Cup but has fallen out of the track in the later half of the group stage. It is advisable to keep the South African all-rounder out of your Dream11 ahead of this match.

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team