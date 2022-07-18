EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – England Women vs South Africa Women

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Team and Tips for the 3rd ODI between England Women and South Africa Women.

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match Preview

England Women will come up against South Africa Women for the final time in the three match ODI series at Grace Road in Leicester on Monday.

England Women sealed the three match series after winning the second ODI by a huge 114 runs. England batters were once again proven to be too strong for the Proteas as they scored 337 in the first innings. With the ball, Charlotte Dean and Issy Wong finished the job and bowled South Africa out for just 223.

On the other hand, South Africa will be eyeing a comeback to form and finish the ODI series on a high. Laura Wolvaardt will be hoping to finish the series on a high. Shabnim Ismail will be leading the bowling attack once again. Marizanne Kapp scored a brilliant 73 in reply to England’s 337 in the last game but could not make any difference at the end. However, they lost the series already but will be looking to comeback to winning ways by bouncing back in the third ODI.

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: England Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd ODI, South Africa Women Tour Of England

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester.

Date and Time: 18th July 2022, Monday, 6:30 PM IST

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Grace Road in Leicester will be a balanced one throughout the match. Batters can score a lot of runs if they can manage to survive the initial phase against the new ball. Bowlers do get some help up front and that is why the team winning the toss will be looking to chase. Four of the last five Women’s ODIs were won by team batting second and only once the total crossed the 250 mark.

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction

England Women are favorites to win this match as they have won four of the last five matches against South Africa Women. They are looking more balanced on paper and on field as well.

Probable EN-W vs SA-W Playing XI

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Alice Davidson-Richards, Kathrine Burnt, Issy Wong, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Andrie Steyn, Sune Luus (c), Lara Goodall, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Masabata Klaas.

Top Captaincy Choices for EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt is one of the best batters in the world right now with over 3000 ODI runs at an average of 45.46. She is currently the highest run scorer for the Proteas in this series so far.

Natalie Sciver: The star all-rounder is currently the third highest run-scorer in the series. She scored half centuries in both the ODIs earlier in the series. She also took a 4fer with the ball in the first ODI. Her all-round abilities makes her one of the best captaincy choices for this match.

Marizanne Kapp: The South African all-rounder has earned 144 points in the series so far. She scored a magnificent 73 in the 2nd ODI, while everyone from her team failed. Keeping her as the captain of one of your teams is must.

Budget Picks for EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match

Emma Lamb (8.5 credits): The highest run scorer of the series so far will only cost 8.5CR in your Dream11. She has been brilliant with the bat, scoring a century in the first ODI, followed by a half century in the last game. She opens the innings once again, making her one of the best budget picks you will ever get.

Sophia Dunkley(8.0 credits): Sophie Dunckley batted at three in the last game and smashed her maiden ODI century. She is looking in a great touch and it is advisable to keep her in your XI as she will only cost just 8 CR.

Differential Pick for EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match

Sune Luus: South African skipper is not having the best of series but she is too good a player to remain silent for long. She had a brilliant world cup scoring 270 runs in the middle order. South Africa’s batting has been a big problem and she might turn things around in the final ODI to get her team back into winning ways.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match

If EN-W Bats First: C - Charlie Dean, VC - Marizanne Kapp

If SA-W Bats First: C - Emma Lamb, VC - Natalie Sciver

Mega League Team for EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match

If EN-W Bats First: C - Tammy Beaumont, VC - Laura Wolvaardt

If SA-W Bats First: C - Sophia Dunkley, VC - Shabnim Ismail

Which Contests to Join for EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.