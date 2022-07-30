EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – England Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th Match, Group B, Commonwealth Games 2022

Get EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team, Prediction and Tips for the Commonwealth Games match between England Women and Sri Lanka Women.x

EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match Preview

This will be the 4th match in the Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Competition 2022. England women will take on Sri Lanka-women in this game.

The England women’s team is one of the best teams in women's cricket. They have many quality players in Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Danny Wyatt, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, etc. They are in excellent form as well. They have white washed South Africa in both ODI and T20I series. They will come into this match with a lot of confidence and will look to start off their campaign with a win.

The Sri Lankan women’s team, meanwhile, will have to be at their best in this match. They have to play as a team and be on their toes if they are to give themselves any chance of winning this game. Chamari Atapattu, Oshadi Ranasinghe, and Inoka Ranaweera will be the main players for Sri Lanka and will have to take responsibility in this match. Sri Lanka women will look to do well and win this game.

EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: England Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th Match, Group B, Commonwealth Games Women's Cricket Competition 2022

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date and Time: 30th July 2022, Saturday, 10:30 PM IST

EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

It will be a good pitch for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely allowing the batters to play their shots. There will be some movement in the air and off the pitch for the pacers with the new ball. The spinners will come into play as the game progresses. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss. Scores in the region of 150-170 are expected.

EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction

The England women's team is stronger from the Sri Lankan team in every aspect. They will be the clear favorites to win this game.

Probable EN-W vs SL-W Playing XI

England-Women: Sophia Dunkley, Danny Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn

Sri Lanka-Women: Chamari Atapattu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Rajapaksha, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeevani (wk), Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udesha Prabodhani

Top Captaincy Choices for EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match

Natalie Sciver: Natalie Sciver will be the best captaincy option. She is a proven match winner with both bat and ball. She was in excellent form as well in the recent series against the Protea women. She scored 118 runs in 2 ODIs, 84 runs in 3 T20Is and picked up 4 wickets in the ODIs as well. Sciver will contribute with both bat and ball.

Chamari Atapattu: Chamari Atapttu is the best player for Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka women can win only when she performs. She will open the innings. Atapattu is an attacking batter and can score big once she’s set. She will look to lead from the front. Atapattu may bowl an over or two as well. She will be a good captaincy pick.

Sophia Dunkley: Sophia Dunkley will be an excellent captaincy pick for your fantasy teams. Dunkley has been in the form of her life and is scoring runs in almost every game. She scored 180 runs in the 3 ODIs against South Africa women. Sophia will open the innings for England. She is a good player of spin bowling and is in top form. She can fetch a lot of fantasy points with her batting.

Budget Picks for EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match

Nilakshi de Silva (8.5 Credits): Nilakshi de Silva is a good budget pick for your fantasy teams. She is a decent batter for Sri Lanka in the middle-order. She likes to hold one end and play till the end. De Silva will look to do well in this game.

Amy Jones (8.5 credits): Amy Jones is an excellent budget pick. She will bat in the middle-order and won’t get to face many deliveries but she’s amongst the best batters in the world. She can score big if she gets the chance to face enough deliveries. Jones will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well.

Differential Pick for EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match

Kate Cross: Kate Cross will be an excellent budget pick. She is one of the main pacers for the England side. Cross has been in top form recently. Cross bowls with the new ball and then in the death overs. She can swing the new ball and she has good variations as well. Cross will be a good fantasy pick.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match

If EN-W Bats First: C - Natalie Sciver, VC - Chamari Atapattu

If SL-W Bats First: C - Katherine Brunt, VC - Kate Cross

Mega League Team for EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match

If EN-W Bats First: C - Sophia Dunkley, VC - Sophie Ecclestone

If SL-W Bats First: C - Oshadi Ranasinghe, VC - Heather Knight

Which Contests to Join for EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.