ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: England are a formidable unit and might win the game.

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

England vs Afghanistan

Date

15 October 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Jonny Bairstow scored 90 runs in his only innings against Afghanistan.

Joe Root made 80 runs in his only innings against Afghanistan. He has two fifties in two innings this World Cup.

Jos Buttler has 611 runs at an average of 55.54 and a strike rate of 111.49 in 12 ODI innings in 2023. He has also hit three half-centuries and a century.

Adil Rashid snared 3 wickets in his only ODI innings against Afghanistan.

Mark Wood took two wickets in his only ODI innings against Afghanistan.

Sam Curran has 14 wickets at an average of 28.78 in 10 ODI innings this year.

Hashmatullah Shahidi made 76 runs in his only innings against England.

Fazalhaq Farooqi has 16 wickets at an average of 34.12 in 13 ODI innings in 2023.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has 14 wickets at an average of 38.78 in 13 ODI innings this year.

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Delhi has been 266, with the pacers snaring 59.46% of total wickets. The pitch has been good for the batters this tournament, and a similar track is expected for this game. A total of around 270 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 34°C, with partly cloudy weather, is forecast.

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Bairstow is a quality batter and can dismantle the Afghan bowling attack on a good batting track in Delhi. Once set, Bairstow can play those big knocks, too.

Dawid Malan: Dawid Malan is another popular captaincy option for this game. Malan has been in terrific form in ODIs this year and also played a sensational innings in the previous game. Expect Malan to continue his good work.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan hasn’t been as consistent in ODIs this year, but he can be a game-changer on his day. Rashid will be eager to make an impact and can perform brilliantly in this match. He can also contribute with the bat.

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Harry Brook: Harry Brook has surprisingly been picked up by less than 10% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. He is a quality batter and will bat at No. 4. There is a possibility of a quick-fire knock from his willow.

Fazalhaq Farooqi: Fazalhaq Farooqi has been selected by less than 13% of people as of now. He will bowl in the powerplay and death overs. Fazalhaq will have ample chances of taking wickets and fetching a few crucial points.

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Rahmat Shah: Rahmat Shah hasn’t done anything significant of late and can be avoided for this game.

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with Harry Brook, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Chris Woakes.

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with Ibrahim Zadran, Mark Wood and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harry Brook and Sam Curran.

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with Ibrahim Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mark Wood.

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

England are a formidable unit and might win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.