ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI Fantasy Cricket Team & Tips, Playing XI: Australia tour of England 2024

Match Preview: ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI

This will be the second ODI of the five-match series between Australia and England. Australia won the first ODI quite convincingly by seven wickets. The venue for this game will be Headingley, Leeds and the game will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Australia were all-over England in the 1st ODI as the bowlers came back strongly after an average start and then it was all about Travis Head (154*) who was accompanied quite well by Marnus Labuschagne (77* runs & 3 wickets). Big names like Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell were unavailable due to illness but, despite that, the Aussies delivered an excellent performance as a side. They’ll look to do the same in this game as well.

England, meanwhile, started off really well with the bat but then lost track and got bundled out for just 315 after they were looking like scoring 350-370 easily. The bowlers were ineffective as well, which is a big concern for them in this series. Ben Duckett (95 runs) and Will Jacks (62 runs) did well with the bat. They will have to compensate for their bowling with their batting and perform as a team in this game if they want to win this match.

ENG vs AUS: Probable Playing XIs

England: Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (c), Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse/Olly Stone, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Short/Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie/Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood/Mahli Beardman

ENG vs AUS: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

Another good pitch for batting is expected at Headingley and there will be something for the pacers with the new ball as it’s a morning game so there might be some moisture in the first innings. Spinners will come into play as the game progresses but overall, the batters are expected to dominate this match as well.

The temperature will be around 17-18 degrees celsius. It will be a bit cloudy with no rain threat for this game.

Top Player Picks for ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Liam Livingstone (ENG)

Liam Livingstone failed with the bat but he bowled 9 overs and picked up a wicket as well. He was in great form with the bat in the T20I series and will be a top pick for this game.

He is expected to contribute with both bat and ball and will be a key batter in the middle order for England.

Harry Brook (ENG)

Harry Brook looked in great touch for his 39 runs in the first game. He’s an excellent player of spin bowling and will be an important batter for his side in the middle-order.

Brook will be eager to do well in this match. He played some exquisite shots and he looks due for a big score.

Ben Duckett (ENG)

Ben Duckett expectedly did well in the first ODI. He scored 95 runs and dominated the Aussie bowlers in the first half of England’s inning.

Duckett likes to play all-around the ground and will be a must-pick in fantasy cricket.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Travis Head (AUS)

Travis Head is in the form of his life. He scored 154 runs in the previous match, including 20 fours and 5 sixes. He picked up a couple of wickets as well.

Head may not bowl in this game if the likes of Starc and Hazlewood are back in the XI but he’s scoring runs for fun and with England’s bowling not upto the mark, Head will be will be an ideal C/VC pick for this match.

Steve Smith (AUS)

Steve Smith scored 32 runs in the first game. He played some crisp shots and looked very positive before a soft dismissal against Livingstone.

Smith will bat at 3 and will be an excellent differential C/VC choice in fantasy cricket as he will be eager to score big and can help you win one-sided.

Adam Zampa (AUS)

Adam Zampa showed his class in the first ODI. He was very expensive at the start but then came backs strongly and picked up 3 wickets.

Zampa is a proven wicket-taker and he’ll pose a grea threat against England’s middle order. Another top C/VC option.

ENG vs AUS Player to Avoid

Matt Short (AUS)

Matt Short, if plays, will bat in the lower middle order and will bowl a few overs but won’t bring a lot of value in fantasy cricket.

Duckett is the only left-hand batter in England’s top 6 and Short bowled his full quota as Dwarshuis got injured during the game. He will be our player to avoid for this match.

Grand League Team for ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction:

Australia, despite missing quite a few of their big names, have excellent depth in their squad. Their batters are in great form and the bowlers did a decent job in the first game. England too has great batting depth but it’s their bowling which has failed to pick up wickets. Australia should win this game as well.