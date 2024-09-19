ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI Fantasy Cricket Team & Tips, Playing XI: Australia tour of England 2024

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Australia will start as the favourites as they will be close to full strength as an ODI side with all the big names returning for this series. England, on the other hand, will be without Jos Buttler and the form of a few players is a big concern for them. Australia are expected to win this game.

Match Preview: ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI

After the T20I series, England and Australia will lock horns against each other in a five-match ODI series starting starting with the first ODI on 19th September 2024. The venue for this game will be Trent Bridge, Nottingham and the game will start at 5:00 PM IST.

Australia did well in the T20I series and their squad’s strength will be bolstered by the return of big names in Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Michell Starc and Marnus Labuschagne. Their squad looks a settled one with good depth in both batting and bowling departments. They’ll look to start the series with a win.

England, meanwhile, showed a lot of promise as a side in the second T20I. Young Jacob Bethell showed his class whereas Liam Livingstone’s form with both bat and ball is also a great positive for the Englishmen. The other batters must step up and the bowlers will have to pull their socks as well.

ENG vs AUS: Probable Playing XIs

England: Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (c), Jamie Smtih, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

ENG vs AUS: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

Nottingham is a very high scoring venue and the batters will enjoy their time on the crease. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball but apart from that, the batters will dominate the game. The spinners will get little assistance as the game progresses.

Scores in the range of 300-320 are expected, especially, if Australia bats first. Teams may prefer chasing but batting first won’t be a bad option either.

The temperature will be around 17-19 degrees celsius. It will be cloudy at the start of the game but there’s no rain threat for this game.

Top Player Picks for ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Adam Zampa (AUS)

Adam Zampa was in good form in the T20I series and is one of the best wrist spinners in white ball cricket. He will be a big threat to England’s middle order in this series.

Zampa is a proven wicket-taker and he’ll be a must-pick for this game.

Harry Brook (ENG)

Harry Brook will lead the English side in this series. He will bat at number 4 and will look to lead from the front.

Brook is a good player of spin bowling and has been in good form in recent times. He will be a top-pick in your fantasy teams.

Ben Duckett (ENG)

Ben Duckett is expected to open the innings for England. He has been in excellent form lately and will bolster England’s batting in the ODIs.

Duckett likes to play all-around the ground and will be a key batter for his team at the top as he can score big when on song. He will be an excellent differential C/VC option for big leagues.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Travis Head (AUS)

Travis Head is currently amongst the most consistent and the most destructive batter in world cricket. He has been in exceptional form in T20s in the last few months and had a great year in ODIs in 2023. He amassed 570 runs in 13 innings at an average of 51.80 and has struck at 133.20 including 3 fifties and a couple of hundreds to his name.

Head will look to bat aggressively and can score big on a good batting track in this game. He will be a top C/VC pick.

Steve Smith (AUS)

Steve Smith will be back for Australia after some time. He will bat at number 3 and will look to score big in this game on a good batting track in Nottingham.

Smith has 90 runs in 3 ODIs in 2024 with a highest score of 79. He will be a key batter for Asutralia and will be an excellent C/VC option.

Liam Livingstone (ENG)

Liam Livingstone was in the form his life in the T20I series. His performances in the two games were: 87 runs & 2 wickets and 37 runs & 3 wickets respectively.

He is expected to contribute with both bat and ball in the ODIs and will be a key batter in the middle order for England. Livingstone will be a good C/VC pick in fantasy cricket.

ENG vs AUS Player to Avoid

Reece Topley (ENG)

Reece Topley will bowl with the new ball but his current form is not that great. He relies on swing and seam with the new ball but the conditions at Trent Bridge will not offer a lot of movement for him.

He will be our player to avoid as there are many better picks in fantasy cricket for this game who provide more value compared to Topley.

Grand League Team for ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction:

