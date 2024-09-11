ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I Fantasy Cricket Team, Playing XI: Australia tour of England 2024

Both sides are looking pretty balanced but the Aussies bolster an excellent batting unit compared to England, especially, the top order. Jos Buttler’s absence will be a huge loss for England but they still have what it takes to win the game and the series. Australia is expected to win as they’ve a more experienced squad and an excellent in-form top order.

Match Preview: AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Australia will face off against England in the first T20I of a three-match series against England at the Utilitia Bowl, Southampton, on 11th September 2024 at 11:00 PM IST.

Australia defeated Scotland 3-0 in the recently concluded T20I series where they tried a few new faces in their side and the squad is more or less similar for this series as well. The likes of Jos Inglis, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green & Marcus Stoinis are the men in-form for the Aussies. Jake Fraser McGurk is yet to do well in T20I and will be eager tos how his talent for this series.

England, meanwhile, will be without Jos Buttler and Phil Salt will lead in his absence. Jamie Overton & Jordan Cox, alongside John Turner, Dan Mousely, Jacob Bethell & Josh Hull, will be the new faces in the English side. It’s a young side but it offers a lot of promise.

ENG vs AUS: Probable Playing XIs

England: Phil Salt (c & wk), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley

Australia: Travis Head, Jake Fraser McGurk, Mitchell Marsh (c), Jos Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith

ENG vs AUS: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

It will be an excellent batting wicket at Southampton. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and the batters are expected to dominate the game. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners will get little to no assistance off the deck.

Overall, the batters will dominate the game. The average first innings score here in T20Is is 174. Expect scores in the range of 180-200. Teams will prefer chasing.

It will be partly cloudy during the game with the temperature being around 13-14 degrees celsius. There might be some rain ahead of the game but we should have a full game without any interruption.

Top Player Picks for ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Mitchell Marsh (AUS)

Mitchell Marsh looked in excellent touch in the recent series against Scotland. He scored 70 runs in 2 innings and his strike rate was 200.

Marsh is capable of winning games on his own when on song. He will bat aggressively and can fetch plenty of fantasy points.

Sean Abbott (AUS)

Sean Abbott picked up 6 wickets in the 3 games against Scotland. He will bowl an over or two in the power play and then two in the last give.

Abbott is a genuine wicket-taker and is capable with the bat as well. He will be a must-pick in fantasy cricket.

Marcus Stoinis (AUS)

Stoinis didn’t get a lot of game time with the bat against Scotland but looked in good touch during his brief stay on the crease.

He bowled really well and picked up 5 wickets in the series including a 3-for. He will contribute with both bat and ball which makes him a good pick.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Travis Head (AUS)

Travis Head scored 80 (25) in the first game followed by a couple of ducks in the series against Scotland. Despite that, he’s been in excellent form lately and will be a popular C/VC choice for this game.

Head will look to attack from ball one and help you win big in fantasy cricket if he clicks. He might face a little threat against Topley but will be in for a big score if he gets past him.

Cameron Green (AUS)

Cameron Green had a stellar outing in the series against Scotland. He scored 98 runs in 2 innings and picked up 6 wickets as well.

Green will bat at number 5 and will bowl 3-4 overs as well. He is in excellent form and will be an ideal C/VC option in fantasy cricket.

Sam Curran (ENG)

Sam Curran had an exceptional Hundred 2024 where we was Player of the Tournament. He also did well in the Quarter Finals of the T20 Blast 2024 (52 runs & 1 wicket).

Curran will be a key player for his side with both bat and ball. He will bowl the important overs and is in great form with the bat as well. He will be an excellent C/VC choice for this game.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Tim David (AUS)

Tim David is expected to bat as low as number 7 in this game. He is a good player who can change the game on its head when on song but he won’t get to face enough deliveries to make an impact and will be our player to avoid for this game.

Grand League Team for ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction:

Both sides are looking pretty balanced but the Aussies bolster an excellent batting unit compared to England, especially, the top order. Jos Buttler’s absence will be a huge loss for England but they still have what it takes to win the game and the series. Australia is expected to win as they’ve a more experienced squad and an excellent in-form top order.