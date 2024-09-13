ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I Fantasy Cricket Team, Playing XI: Australia tour of England 2024

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Batting is a big concern for England as they’ve a very inexperienced middle order who failed big time against Australia’s quality bowling attack. Australia will be the favourites to win this match and the series as they have good depth with both bat and ball in their squad. But it won’t be as simple as it was in the first game.

Match Preview: ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction for 2nd T20I

This will be the second T20I match of the three-match series between England & Australia (ENG vs AUS). The venue for this match will be the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The match will start at 11:00 PM IST on 13th September 2024.

Australia won the first game by 28 runs. They’ll be eyeing a series win in this game. The batters did an excellent job and the bowlers did their job flawlessly in the first game. Travis Head (59) continued his excellent run of form. The likes of Matt Short (41) & Jos Inglis (37) were the other key performers for the Aussies. Sean Abbott picked up three wickets with both Zampa and Hazlewood picking up a couple of wickets each.

England, on the other hand, are already short on batting with Jos Buttler’s absence and it was a key reason for their loss in the first game. The inexperienced players like Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell and even Jamie Overton looked clueless against the Aussies.

Liam Livingstone was the sole performer with the bat for them. The likes of Phil Salt, Sam Curran & Will Jacks must step-up for this match. The pacers did a good job with both Archer & Mahmood picking up two wickets each. England will have to regroup as a team to win this game and keep the series alive.

Probable ENG vs AUS Playing XI

England: Phil Salt (c & wk), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton/Dan Mousley, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse/Reece Topley

Australia: Travis Head, Matt Short/Jake Fraser McGurk, Mitchell Marsh (c), Jos Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Tim David, Cooper Connolly/, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith



ENG vs AUS: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

There will be some assistance for the pacers with the new ball and it will be an excellent pitch to bat on after that. Batters, especially, from the top order will have to be cautious during the first 4-5 overs. Expect scores in the range of 180-200, especially, if Australia bats first. Teams will prefer chasing.

It will be partly cloudy during the game with the temperature being around 13 degrees celsius. We should have a full game without any weather interruption.



Top Player Picks for ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Josh Hazlewood (AUS)

● Josh Hazlewood was brilliant in the first game. He was very disciplined with his lines & lengths and troubled the English batters throughout his spell.

● There will be assistance for the pacers and Hazlewood is amongst the best new ball bowlers in world cricket. He can go through England’s top order on his day.

Cameron Green (AUS)

● Cameron Green scored 13 runs and picked up a wicket as well. With Bartlett most probably out for this game, he will get to bowl a minimum of 2 overs.

● Green will contribute with the bat, ball and in the field as well. A must-pick for this game in fantasy cricket.

Marcus Stoinis (AUS)

● Stoinis looked in decent touch before throwing it away. He will bat at number 5 and will bowl 3-4 overs as well.

● Stoinis has been in good form lately and will be a good C/VC pick as well.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Travis Head (AUS)

● Travis Head scored 59 off just 23 deliveries in the first T20I. He scored 30 runs in one over off Sam Curran. Head is arguably the most destructive batter in world cricket at the moment.

● Head will look to attack from ball one and help you win big in fantasy cricket if he clicks. A top C/VC choice.

Adam Zampa (AUS)

● Adam Zampa picked up 2 wickets in the first game. He was brilliant and never allowed the English batters to free their hands.

● Zampa is a proven wicket-taker and with England’s middle order looking quite vulnerable, he’ll be an excellent C/VC option for this match.

Sam Curran (ENG)

● Sam Curran didn’t had a great outing in the first game but he still picked up a wicket and scored 18 runs.

● Curran will be a key player for his side with both bat and ball. He will bowl the important overs and is in great form with the bat as well. He will be an excellent C/VC choice for this game.



ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Tim David (AUS)

● Tim David is a good player who can change the game on its head on his day but he won’t get to face enough deliveries to make an impact and will be our player to avoid for this game.



Grand League Team for ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction



ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Batting is a big concern for England as they’ve a very inexperienced middle order who failed big time against Australia’s quality bowling attack. Australia will be the favourites to win this match and the series as they have good depth with both bat and ball in their squad. But it won’t be as simple as it was in the first game.