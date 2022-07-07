ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – India tour of England 2022

ENG vs IND Dream11 Match Preview

England will host India in the first T20I of the three match series at Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

After a scintillating Test series between these two side, the India tour of England moves to its T20I leg. With Eoin Morgan retiring from international cricket, Jos Buttler has been appointed as the new white ball captain of England. After Brendon McCullum making his mark with the Test team as coach, Matthew Mott will be looking to put his print as the head coach of the white ball team. None of the members from the Test side will play this T20 international. England last played a T20I was against West Indies in Barbados. They lost the five match T20I series by 3-2. However, they already started their summer with a win over Netherlands in a three-match ODI series. Following that with the appointment of Jos Buttler as the new captain, this England white ball side will be looking to continue the momentum into the T20Is as they also look up to preparation for the mega event in Australia later this year.

Also Read: England vs India T20I series 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch ENG vs IND T20Is Live on TV in India and in the UK, Squads, Schedule, Date and Time

On the other side, India will be without the likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah in the first T20I. The rest of the members played the two match T20I series in Ireland and also took part in two tour games against Derbyshire and Northants. Rohit Sharma will be available from the very first match. After losing the last Test match, Rohit and co have a lot to answer. They would like to stay focus with rest of the players and make a statement with a win in the first T20 of the three match series at the Ageas Bowl.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: England vs India, 1st T20I, India tour of England 2022

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Date and Time: 7th July 2022, Thursday, 10:30 PM IST

ENG vs IND Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be an excellent one for batting. Batters will enjoy themselves on this pitch. There will be swing with the new ball and the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. Bigger boundaries will help them as well. The average first innings score here in T20Is is 167 runs. Chasing sides have won 4 out of 9 games at this venue.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction

It will be a mouth watering contest between the two teams. England are having a full strength squad while India is having a young but very talented squad. England, however, will start as the favorites to win this game.

Probable ENG vs IND Playing XI

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh/Umran Malik

Top Captaincy Choices for ENG vs IND Dream11 Match

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is the best captaincy choice for this match. This will be his first series as a full time captain and he will look to lead from the front. Buttler is one of the best in the shortest format and can win games on his own once he gets going. He has been in outstanding form since the last 2-3 months.

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone is currently amongst the best all-rounders in white ball cricket. Livingstone is arguably the hardest hitter at the moment and will bowl a few overs of his spin bowling as well. He was in excellent form in the recent series against the Netherlands. Liam is a very valuable pick for this game and a perfect option for captain in your fantasy teams.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya will be a good captaincy option as well. Hardik has been in sublime form since his return from injury and will be a very crucial player for India in this series. Hardik will bowl 3-4 overs of his medium pace and will bat in the middle order. Hardik is very destructive with the bat. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Budget Picks for ENG vs IND Dream11 Match

Harshal Patel (8.5 credits): Harshal Patel will be an excellent budget pick for this game. Harshal is a genuine wicket-taker and can fetch a lot of points for your fantasy teams. He has been in good form as well. He will bowl in the death overs where chances of picking up wickets are very high.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (8.5 credits): Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the lead pacer for India in this match. Bhuvi has been in good form and is bowling well. He is known for his swing up front and is an excellent bowler in the death overs as well. Bhuvneshwar is a top budget pick.

Differential Pick for ENG vs IND Dream11 Match

Sam Curran: Sam Curran will be an excellent differential pick for this match. Curran will bowl with the new ball and he is a hard hitting batter down the order. He can swing the new ball and will look to pick early wickets and Sam can also do a lot of damage with the bat. He has been in superb form recently.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for ENG vs IND Dream11 Match

If Eng Bats First: C - Jos Buttler, VC - Deepak Hooda

If IND Bats First: C - Moeen Ali, VC - Rohit Sharma

Mega League Team for ENG vs IND Dream11 Match

If ENG Bats First: C - Liam Livingstone, VC - Hardik Pandya

If IND Bats First: C - Sam Curran, VC - Harshal Patel

Which Contests to Join for ENG vs IND Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.