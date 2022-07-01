ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction, 5th Test (Rescheduled): Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates, India tour of England 2022

ENG vs IND Dream11 Match Preview

It will be the 5th and final test match of the test series between India and England of the 2021 test series which was played in England. The series was postponed indefinitely after 4 matches because of COVID-19. India are leading 2-1 after four matches.

England are in excellent form and will be high on confidence coming into this game as they have just defeated New Zealand 3-0 in the 3-match test series. England are playing an aggressive brand of cricket under their new coach Brendon McCullum. The likes of Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, etc are in excellent form while the bowlers too are bowling well. England will look to win this match and avoid a series defeat.

India, on the other hand, will be playing a test after a long time. But it won’t matter much as they are a very strong test side and will be eagerly waiting to go on the field. They will be without their captain Rohit Sharma. Jaspirt Bumrah will lead the side for this match. There are many new faces in the Indian side since this series started and all the youngsters will look to do well. Seniors like Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja etc will have to be on their toes. India will look to win this match and the series at Edgbaston.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: England vs India, 5th Test (Rescheduled) India tour of England 2022

Venue: Edgbaston. Birmingham

Date and Time: Friday July 1st - Tuesday July 5th 2022, 3:00 PM IST

ENG vs IND Venue and Pitch Report

It’s expected to be a typical English wicket. There will be swing and seam movement for the pacers throughout the match. Batters especially the openers will have to tackle the new ball and then they can score big once they are settled in. Overall it will be a good batting wicket with help for the bowlers as well. There is little chance of rain on the first two days. Teams will look to bat after winning the toss but the conditions may tempt the captains to bowl first.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction

It will be a thrilling contest between the two teams. Both sides are balanced and have some of the best players in their line-up. India will be playing a test match after a while whereas England have just finished a test series against New Zealand. India, however, will start as the favorites.

Probable ENG vs IND Playing XI

England: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (wk), Stuart Broad, Matty Potts, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammad Siraj

Top Captaincy Choices for ENG vs IND Dream11 Match

Joe Root: Joe Root is the default captaincy pick for this match. Root has been in phenomenal form lately and is scoring heaps of runs for England. Root scored 396 runs in the 3 match series against New Zealand. He scored 2 centuries and his average was 99. He can fetch a lot of points for your fantasy teams.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli hasn’t been in the best of form lately but he is a champion player and will look to step-up and take responsibility. He is arguably the best batter of this generation and will be a top captaincy pick for this match. Kohli will be very crucial for the Indian team in the batting department.

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow is going through a purple patch at the moment. He scored 394 runs in 6 innings against New Zealand including 2 centuries and was averaging 78.80. Bairstow has played his natural game i.e. aggressive batting and it has been very fruitful for him. He will be a good captaincy option as well.

Budget Picks for ENG vs IND Dream11 Match

Cheteshwar Pujara (8.5 credits): Cheteshwar Pujara was in red hot form in the county cricket matches that he played recently. He was scoring hundreds for fun. Pujara has been a pillar in India’s batting in the longest format. He will be an excellent budget pick for this match.

Shubman Gill (8.5 credits): Shubman Gill is another top budget pick for this match. Gill is incredibly talented and he has already shown the glimpses of his skills in test cricket. He will open the innings and will be eyeing a big score in this test match.

Differential Pick for ENG vs IND Dream11 Match

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer will bat at number 5 for India. Iyer has had a terrific start to his test career and he has been in good touch recently. Iyer will look to do well in this game and cement his place in the test side. He can score big and can be a very valuable pick for your fantasy teams.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for ENG vs IND Dream11 Match

If Eng Bats First: C - Joe Root, VC - Virat Kohli

If IND Bats First: C - Jonny Bairstow, VC - Cheteshwar Pujara

Mega League Team for ENG vs IND Dream11 Match

If ENG Bats First: C - Ben Stokes, VC - Jasprit Bumrah

If IND Bats First: C - Ravindra Jadeja, VC - Rishabh Pant

Which Contests to Join for ENG vs IND Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.