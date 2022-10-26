ENG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – England vs Afghanistan Super 12, Group 1, Match 20, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Get ENG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, team and tips for the T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland.

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Match Preview

England won their first game by 5 wickets against Afghanistan. There was a mini-collapse in the batting but they won it quite comfortable in the end. England is one of the strongest teams in the tournament. The likes of Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan and others form arguably the best batting unit in T20 cricket. They can take down any bowling attack on their day.

England has a good bowling unit as well with the likes of Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran and Ben Stokes being the pacers and Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone forming the spin attack. England has excellent depth in their squad.

Ireland, meanwhile, did well in the first round but they were defeated by Sri Lanka by 9 wickets in their first game of the Super 12 Round. They have a talented bunch of players and are capable of defeating any side on their day. They have good depth in their batting. The likes of Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker and Harry Tector need to be consistent with the bat.

Ireland’s bowlers have been in good form and they’ll look to pick a few wickets in the power play and push England in the backfoot early in the match. Joshua Little and Mark Adair will lead their bowling attack. They have a good variety in the attack as well and they’ll be eyeing their first win of the Super 12 round by defeating England.

ENG vs IRE Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: England vs Ireland, Super 12 Group 1, Match 20th, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne

Date and Time: 26th October 2022, Wednesday, 9:30 AM IST

ENG vs IRE Venue and Pitch Report

This will be the second game of the tournament at the MCG. There was plenty of help for the pacers in the first game. There will be swing on offer for the pacers with good bounce and the pacers will love bowling here. There was almost no help for the spinners off the deck but the big dimensions of the MCG will keep them in play. The average first innings score here is 147 runs. Teams are expected to chase after winning the toss but batting first won’t be a bad option either. Chasing sides have won 10 out of 15 T20Is played at this venue.

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

England will be the clear favourites but Ireland is more than capable of defeating any side when they get going.

Predicted ENG vs IRE Playing XI

England may rest Mark Wood to manage his workload. Chris Jordan will replace him if he’s rested.

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan/Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirne(c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delaney, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Top Captaincy Choices for ENG vs IRE Dream11 Match

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is the best captaincy choice for this game. He is one of the best batters in the shortest format and is in exceptional form as well. Buttler scored 18 runs in the first game and he’ll look to score big in this match. He can fetch plenty of points with his batting and wicket-keeping.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran is in the form of his life. He is picking wickets for fun. He will bowl in the middle and death overs. Curran picked up 5 wickets in the first game against Afghanistan. He is competent with the bat as well and will be an excellent captaincy choice because of his all-round attributes.

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling has looked in the last two games and he needs to perform if Ireland is to defeat England. He is a very aggressive opener who looks to attack from the first ball. He can take the game away from the opposition in just a few overs. The Irish opener scored 34 runs in the last match. Stirling will be a good captaincy pick.

Differential Picks for ENG vs IRE Dream11 Match

Adil Rashid: Adil Rashid will be an excellent differential pick for this game. He is the lead spinner for England and has been a consistent performer for them over the years. His recent form is not that great and he’ll look to bounce back strongly in this match. Rashid will love the big dimensions of the MCG and he can pick a few wickets in this game.

Gareth Delany: Gareth Delany is a great differential pick. He will bowl a few overs and will bat in the lower order. He has been in decent form with the ball and needs to get some runs to his name with the bat. Delany is a talented player and he can fetch good points in this game.

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone will be a top differential pick if England bats first. He is one of the hardest hitters in world cricket and hits sixes for fun. He is capable of winning matches on his own. Livingstone may bowl an over or two as well. He scored 29 runs against Afghanistan and looked in good touch.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for ENG vs IRE Dream11 Match

If ENG Bats First: C - Jos Buttler, VC - Sam Curran

If IRE Bats First: C - Chris Woakes, VC - Mark Wood

Mega League Team for ENG vs IRE Dream11 Match

If ENG Bats First: C - Paul Stirling, VC - Alex Hales

If IRE Bats First: C - Ben Stokes, VC - Mark Adair

Which Contests to Join for ENG vs IRE Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.