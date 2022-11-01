ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – England vs New Zealand, Super 12, Group 1, Match 33 ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Everything you need to know about ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, team, tips, weather and pitch report, etc.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Match Preview

England has played 3 games - won 1, lost one and one match was washed out due to rain. They must win this match to keep their hopes alive for qualifying for the semi-finals. Their top order has failed to give good starts and that’s a big concern for them considering how important Jos Buttler's form is to the English side. Alex Hales too needs to start scoring some runs. The middle order has looked good except Ben Stokes who has been below average with the bat.

The bowlers have done a good job in the two games and they’ll look to continue that. Sam Curran and Mark Wood have led the bowling attack exceptionally well. Adil Rashid’s poor form continues and England will expect him to bounce back strongly. Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone have been decent.

Also Read: To hell with Spirit of the Game: Hardik Pandya hits back at England over run-out controversy

New Zealand, on the other hand, has won 2 games with one match being washed out due to rain. They will look to win this game and confirm their semi-final spot. The Kiwis are in excellent form as a team and they’ll look to continue that. Kane Williamson’s poor form is the only issue for them and everything looks settled apart from that. The batters are in good form while the bowlers have been outstanding.

ENG vs NZ Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: England vs New Zealand, Super 12 Group 1, Match 33 ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Date and Time: 1st November 2022, Tuesday, 1:30 PM IST

ENG vs NZ Venue and Pitch Report

It will be an excellent pitch for the batters but there will be help for the bowlers as well. There will be movement with the new ball and good bounce off the deck for the pacers. Spinners can exploit the big dimensions and there may be some assistance for them as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 153 runs and teams batting first have won both the games played here in this tournament.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand is in excellent form at the moment and they will start as the favourites based on that but the English team is one of the strongest teams in the tournament and they will look to bounce back strongly.

Predicted ENG vs NZ Playing XI

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Top Captaincy Choices for ENG vs NZ Dream11 Match

Sam Curran: Sam Curran will be the safest captaincy choice, especially if England bowls first. He has been Buttler’s go-to bowler in the death overs and he has bowled exceptionally well. Curran picked 5 wickets in the first game and 2 in the last one. He is capable with the bat as well and can score some runs.

Trent Boult: Trent Boult is currently one of the best pace bowlers in all three formats. He is a genuine wicket-taker and is known for picking up wickets early in the innings. Boult picked up 4 wickets in the last game against Sri Lanka. He will be an ideal captaincy choice.

Devon Conway: Devon Conway will be a good captaincy choice. He scored 92* runs in the first game against Australia but got out for just 1 run against Sri Lanka. He has been in terrific touch with the bat and he can score big once he is settled in. Conway can hold one end with the others playing around him.

Differential Picks for ENG vs NZ Dream11 Match

Chris Woakes: Chris Woakes was expensive in the last game and he also failed to pick up any wickets but he is a quality bowler and will be an excellent differential pick for this match. He will bowl with the new ball and then at the end of the innings. Woakes can pick a few wickets in this game.

Daryl Mitchell: Daryl Mitchell will be an ideal differential pick. He will bat at number 5 for the Kiwis. He provides stability to the middle order and he can score big once he is set. Mitchell scored 22 runs in the last game against Sri Lanka.

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali will be a great differential pick. He will bat in the lower order and we all know how destructive he can be on his day. He looked in excellent touch against Ireland where he scored 24* off just 12 deliveries. Moeen may bowl an or two if required. He will be a key batter for England against the spin duo of Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for ENG vs NZ Dream11 Match

If ENG Bats First: C - Sam Curran, VC - Trent Boult

If NZ Bats First: C - Glenn Phillips, VC - Liam Livingstone

Mega League Team for ENG vs NZ Dream11 Match

If ENG Bats First: C - Finn Allen, VC - Devon Conway

If NZ Bats First: C - Mark Wood, VC - Jos Buttler

Which Contests to Join for ENG vs NZ Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.