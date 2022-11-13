ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, T20 WC 2022 Final Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11 Team, Pitch Report and Weather Updates, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

All you need to know about the ENG vs PAK Dream11 Contest for the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between England and Pakistan at the MCG in Melbourne on Sunday.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Match Preview

After 44 games, it all came down to this - England vs Pakistan in the finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Both teams will look to give their all in this game. The winner of this game will become the 2nd team after the West Indies to have won the T20 WC twice.

England is looking in great form as a team. Their batters have been in exceptional form, especially the openers. The middle order hasn’t got a lot of opportunities so they must be on their toes for this match. With Philip Salt at number three, they have an explosive top order. Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, and Moeen Ali will be the key in the middle order. They have excellent depth with the bat.

Mark Wood is still not 100% fit for this game. England will take a call before the game starts. The other bowlers have been in great form and they’ll look to continue that. England will be very confident coming into this game.

Pakistan miraculously qualified for the finals when at one stage they were about to pack their bags to return home. They have grabbed the opportunity with both hands and will be determined to win the T20 WC title. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are back in form while the middle order, which is their biggest concern, is in good form as well. Their batters need to do well if they are to win this game.

They have arguably the best bowling attack in the tournament. Shaheen Afridi is back in form while Naseem Shah’s poor run in the last couple of games will be a bit concerning for them. Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim have been in top form with the ball while Shadab has been very consistent in the spin department.

ENG vs PAK Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: England vs Pakistan, Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne

Date and Time: 13th November 2022, Sunday, 1:30 PM IST

ENG vs PAK Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCG is expected to be a balanced one for the finals. The batters can score big once they settle in while there has been some swing for the pacers with the new ball. The big dimensions bring the spinners into play. The average first innings score here is 147 runs. Chasing sides have won 10 out of 17 T20Is played here. Batting first will be a good decision in this match.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched and it will be a thriller of a contest. England has good depth in their squad and they’ll start as the favourites to win this game.

Predicted ENG vs PAK Playing XI

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood/Chris Jordan

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Top Captaincy Choices for ENG vs PAK Dream11 Match

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan will be a popular captaincy choice for this game. He is a wicket-taker with the ball and will bat in the middle order for his team. Shadab has been in top form in this tournament and will be a must-pick in fantasy cricket as he’ll contribute with both bat and the ball.

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan is one of the best batters for Pakistan. He struggled initially in the tournament but he has regained his form which is great for Pakistan. He scored 57 runs against New Zealand in the last match. Rizwan will be a top captaincy pick, especially if Pakistan is chasing.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran will be a great captaincy option. He will mainly bowl in the middle and death overs for England and has been in terrific form in this tournament. He was in sublime form in the recent series against Pakistan. Curran will fetch points from both batting and bowling.

Differential Picks for ENG vs PAK Dream11 Match

Mohammad Haris: Mohammad Haris will be an excellent differential pick for this match. He will bat at number 3 for Pakistan. He bats very aggressively and can take the game away from the opposition in just a few overs. Haris scored a crucial 30 runs in the semi-final against New Zealand and help his side over the line.

Philip Salt: Philip Salt will bat at number 3 for England. He is an attacking batter and he was in top form in the recent 7-match series against Pakistan. Salt can score big once he gets going and he will be a key batter for his side in this all-important game.

Adil Rashid: Adil Rashid has bowled well in the last two matches. He is the lead spinner for England and has a good record against both the Pakistani openers. Rashid is a good bowler and he can pick a few wickets in this match.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for ENG vs PAK Dream11 Match

If ENG Bats First: C -Jos Buttler, VC - Sam Curran

If PAK Bats First: C - Babar Azam, VC - Mohammad Rizwan

Mega League Team for ENG vs PAK Dream11 Match

If ENG Bats First: C - Shadab Khan, VC - Alex Hales

If PAK Bats First: C - Mohammad Haris, VC - Liam Livingstone

Which Contests to Join for ENG vs PAK Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.