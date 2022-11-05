ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today Match, T20 World Cup Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – England vs Sri Lanka Super 12, Group 1, Match 39

All you need to know about ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction, team and tips for the England vs Sri Lanka Super 12 encounter.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Match Preview

It’s an important game for England. They are unofficially through to the semi-finals if they win this match and they’ll be knocked out if they lose. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales returning to form will be very relieving for them. The middle order has been in decent form but there is room for improvement. Ben Stokes’ poor form is a big concern for them.

The bowlers have been in excellent form, especially Sam Curran and Mark Wood. Chris Woakes has been in top form as well. Adil Rashid has been below average and they’ll expect him to bounce back in this match. England looks very balanced as a team and they’ll surely win this game if they play as a team.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, is out of the semi-finals race but they’ll look to win this game and end their campaign on a positive note. Their batting unit has been very inconsistent. The likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Charith Asalanka must take responsibility with the bat. Dasun Shanaka also needs to start scoring some runs.

The bowlers have been in good form, especially the two spinners - Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. Both of them have bowled well up until now. The Sri Lankan pacers must be on their toes in this match.

ENG vs SL Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: England vs Sri Lanka, Super 12 Group 1, Match 39 ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney

Date and Time: 5th November 2022, Saturday, 1:30 PM IST

ENG vs SL Venue and Pitch Report

It will be an excellent pitch for the batters but there will be help for the bowlers as well. The pacers have been very successful at this venue. The spinners will also get some assistance as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 148 runs. All 5 games played at the SCG have been won by the teams who batted first.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction

England will be the favourites to win this match as they are superior in quality as a team and have more big game experience.

Predicted ENG vs SL Playing XI

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Parmod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana

Top Captaincy Choices for ENG vs SL Dream11 Match

Sam Curran: Sam Curran will be an excellent captaincy choice. He will bowl one over in the power play and then mainly in the death overs. He has been in sublime form and has been the best bowler from England in this tournament. Curran has 9 wickets to his name in 3 matches.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler regained his touch with the bat in the last game against New Zealand. He scored 73 runs and helped his side reach a good total. Buttler is one of the best batters in the shortest format and will be the best captaincy option for this match.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is the highest wicket-taker (13 wickets) of the tournament. He is the best bowler for Sri Lanka and has been in terrific form. He will be a must-pick in fantasy cricket as he picks wickets in clusters and can fetch plenty of points.

Differential Picks for ENG vs SL Dream11 Match

Lahiru Kumara: Lahiru Kumara will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs. He will be an ideal differential pick if England is batting first. He bowls at a good pace and can pick a few wickets in this game. Kumara picked up 2 wickets in the last game.

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone is an excellent differential pick if England bats first. He is one of the most destructive batters in world cricket and will be a key player in the middle order against Wanindu Hasaranga. Livingstone is a capable bowler and he is expected to bowl an over or two.

Ben Stokes: Ben Stokes has been below average with the bat but he is bowling 2-3 overs and has picked up at least one wicket in every match. He will be a good differential pick as we all know how capable he is when he gets going.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for ENG vs SL Dream11 Match

If ENG Bats First: C -Jos Buttler, VC - Wanindu Hasaranga

If SL Bats First: C - Chris Woakes, VC - Pathum Nissanka

Mega League Team for ENG vs SL Dream11 Match

If ENG Bats First: C - Sam Curran, VC - Mark Wood

If SL Bats First: C - Bhanuka Rajapaksa, VC - Dhananjaya de Silva

Which Contests to Join for ENG vs SL Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.