ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: England might enjoy batting in Bengaluru and win the game.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

England vs Sri Lanka

Date

26 October 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Joe Root has 1175 runs at an average of 65.27 and a strike rate of 85.20 in 25 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He also has nine fifties and two centuries against them.

Ben Stokes has 221 runs at an average of 55.25 and a strike rate of 96.92 in six ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He also has two fifties against them.

Jos Buttler has 574 runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 120.33 in 19 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He also has three fifties and a century against them.

Sam Curran has 5 wickets at an average of 33.80 in four ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

David Willey has 19 wickets at an average of 21.68 and a strike rate of 23.26 in eight ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He also has two four-wicket hauls against them.

Adil Rashid has 15 wickets at an average of 36.13 and a strike rate of 44 in 13 ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Kusal Mendis has 276 runs at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 91.08 in nine ODI innings against England.

Dhananjaya de Silva has 199 runs at an average of 39.80 and a strike rate of 78.65 in seven ODI innings against England. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 24 against them.

Dilshan Madushanka has 11 wickets at an average of 21.18 and a strike rate of 20.72 in four ODI innings against England.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Bengaluru has been 235, but the pitch will play better than this. Expect a high-scoring game since the track has always been a belter with short boundaries. The teams batting first will look to post 300+.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 29°C, with no possibility of rain, is forecast.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow hasn’t done anything significant so far, but he is a quality batter. Bairstow might enjoy batting on a flat Bengaluru track and can wreak havoc against Sri Lanka. Expect Bairstow to make an impact in the game.

Joe Root: Joe Root has a tremendous record against Sri Lanka, and he will look to change his ODI numbers. His form might not have been as good, but Root is a good batter. Hence, Root can score big in the game.

Kusal Mendis: Kusal Mendis has been a consistent performer for Sri Lanka for a while now. Mendis can again score big on a fine batting track. Expect Mendis to play a good knock.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Gus Atkinson: Gus Atkinson has surprisingly been picked up by less than 30% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. He has the pace to trouble the Sri Lanka batters and can snare a few wickets. Bowling in the slog overs will increase his probability of dismissing batters.

Dhananjaya de Silva: Dhananjaya de Silva has a decent batting record against England in ODIs. He can also snare a few wickets. Hence, Dhananjaya can be a good differential pick.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Dushan Hemantha: Dushan Hemantha might not be as effective in Bengaluru and can be avoided for this match.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Charith Asalanka and Harry Brook.

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with Charith Asalanka, Harry Brook and Kasun Rajitha.

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ben Stokes and Dhananjaya de Silva.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction

