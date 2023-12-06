WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Weather Updates, and Pitch Report

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: The West Indies might have won the previous game, but England are a formidable team. Expect England to bounce back and win the game.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 2nd ODI Match Information

Tournament

WI vs ENG ODI series

Match

West Indies vs England 2nd ODI

Date

6 December 2023

Time

7:00 PM IST

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 2nd ODI Key Fantasy Pointers

Brandon King has 605 runs at an average of 40.33 and a strike rate of 91.11 in 15 ODI innings this year. He also has three fifties and two centuries.

Alick Athanaze has 191 runs at an average of 38.20 and a strike rate of 102.13 in five ODI innings this year. He also has two fifties.

Shai Hope has 741 runs at an average of 74.10 and a strike rate of 100.13 in 15 ODI innings this year. He also has three fifties and as many centuries.

Shimron Hetmyer has 212 runs at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 115.21 in six ODI innings against England. He also has a century against them.

Romario Shepherd scored 49 runs in 28 balls with the help of four boundaries and three maximums in the previous game. He also took two wickets.

Alzarri Joseph has 18 wickets at an average of 29.83 and a strike rate of 30.22 in ten ODI innings this year.

Gudakesh Motie has 8 wickets at an average of 18.62 and a strike rate of 27.50 in four ODI innings this year.

Phil Salt has 188 runs at a strike rate of 138.23 in six ODI innings this year. He also has a fifty.

Will Jacks has 186 runs at a strike rate of 110.71 in six ODI innings this year. He also has a fifty.

Zak Crawley has 99 runs at a strike rate of 92.52 in three ODI innings this year. He also has a fifty.

Harry Brook has 363 runs at an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 96.28 in 13 ODI innings this year. He also has three fifties.

Rehan Ahmed has 7 wickets at an average of 22.28 and a strike rate of 25.71 in three ODI innings this year. He also has a four-wicket haul.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 2nd ODI Venue and Pitch Report

The track in the previous game was nice for the batters, but there was something for the spinners in it. It has been the nature of the track in Antigua for a while now. Expect another decent ODI track. A score of around 300 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 28°C, with some isolated thunderstorms, is forecast during the match hours.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 2nd ODI Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas.

England: Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 2nd ODI Top Captaincy Picks

Shai Hope: Shai Hope has been in tremendous form this year and also scored a match-winning century in the previous game. He has been a consistent batter for the West Indies in ODIs. Expect Hope to have another good outing.

Will Jacks: Will Jacks might have failed to score big in the previous game, but he is a quality batter who can dismantle any bowling unit on his day. His bowling can also fetch a few points. Hence, Jacks will be a good captaincy pick.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler has endured a terrible last few months with the willow in ODIs. But he is a quality batter who can bounce back anytime. Buttler’s keeping can also fetch a few points.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 2nd ODI Top Differential Picks

Keacy Carty: Keacy Carty has surprisingly been picked up by less than 6% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Carty is a fine batter who will bat in the top order. If he gets set, Karty can score big and fetch a few crucial points.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler has been selected by less than 33% of people as of now. Buttler is a fine batter, and while his recent form might not be that good, he can be a match-winner. A decent outing can not be ruled out.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 2nd ODI Players to Avoid

Sherfane Rutheford: Sherfane Rutherford might bat in the lower order and won’t bowl much, either. Consider avoiding him.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 2nd ODI Mega League Base Team

If WI bat first:

Complete the team with Brandon King, Zak Crawley and Rehan Ahmed.

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with Phil Salt, Harry Brook and Romario Shepherd.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 2nd ODI Small League Base Team

If WI bat first:

Complete the team with Brandon King, Liam Livingstone and Rehan Ahmed.

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with Jos Buttler, Keacy Carty and Gudakesh Motie.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

The West Indies might have won the previous game, but England are a formidable team. Expect England to bounce back and win the game.

