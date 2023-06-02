ESS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Blast 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

ESS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Essex should start this match as favorites. They have been unbeaten in the tournament with two wins two games and clearly looks like a more balanced team than the visitors on paper.

ESS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

English T20 Blast 2023

Match

Essex vs Hampshire

Date

2nd June 2023

Time

11:30 PM IST

ESS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Essex won two of their first two games.

Hampshire, on the other hand, lost two and won only one out of the three games they have played.

Essex have literally all bases covered comprising a heavy batting lineup and a formidable bowling unit.

Chelmsford is a good ground for batters. There is a great value for all-rounders in this game.

Last time these two sides played at Chelmsford, Hampshire could manage only 150 on the board and Essex chased it down with more than six overs remaining.

Michael Pepper did not take part in the first two matches. If he plays, he should be picked in one of your XIs.

Pick more bowlers from the team bowling first.

Overall, head to head records are in Hampshire favor and 9-6 in favor of Essex at Chelmsford.





ESS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the County Ground in Chelmsford is a good one for the batters. The first game of the season here saw the team batting second chasing down 195 with five balls remaining. There is nothing much for the bowlers up front and batters can play their shots from the word go. The first innings total is expected to be around 180. The team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day in Chelmsford. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

There are no major updates reported from both sides.

ESS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Essex Playing XI: Adam Rossington (wk), Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Matt Critchley, Paul Walter, Robin Das, Tom Westley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer, Sam Cook, Ben Allison.

Hampshire Playing XI: James Vince (c), Ben McDermott, Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Toby Albert, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane.

ESS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Matt Critchley: The all-round abilities of Matt Critchley is unmatched. He has been batting in the top four and taking handful of wickets for the team right from the pre season matches. He will definitely start this game as one of the top captaincy picks.

James Vince: James Vince has the highest amount of runs by any batter in this fixture between Essex and Hampshire. He has started the tournament this season very well as well, scoring 177 runs already in three games including an unbeaten 88 in the last game. He will be a safe captaincy choice going forward in this match.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams will be another brilliant captaincy choice in this match. We know how good he was last year at Chelmsford and he was no different in the first game of this season the other day against Gloucestershire where he took two wickets. In addition, Hampshire do struggle against left arm pace and this makes Sams’ case even more stronger.

ESS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Feroze Khushi: Feroze Khushi has not been even selected by half of the teams as of writing this. He will be a great differential pick considering his scoring form at the top of the order. He could not convert his good start in the first game against Gloucestershire but went on to make a half century in the last game against Sussex.

Mason Crane: Mason Crane has been hardly selected by any team as of writing this. He will be a great differential pick. Leg spinners are always found amongst the wickets in this format and Essex has given a handful of them in the last game.

ESS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Tom Westley: Tom Westley is an integral part of this Essex squad but however, his batting position does not make him a safe choice as he bats very low in this inform Essex batting lineup.

ESS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If ESS bat first

Complete team with three of Walter, Robin, Dawson, Wood

If HAM bat first

Complete team with three of Prest, Walter, McDermott, Dawson

ESS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If ESS bat first

Complete team with three of Harmer, Lawrence, Whiteley, Ellis

If HAM bat first

Complete team with three of Cook, Dawson, McDermott, Crane

ESS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction:

Essex should start this match as favorites. They have been unbeaten in the tournament with two wins two games and clearly looks like a more balanced team than the visitors on paper.